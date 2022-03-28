WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency crews are responding to a fatal motorcycle crash in east Wichita on Monday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of East Central Avenue and Greenwich Road.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. It is too early to say how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story online and in our KSN newscasts as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, drivers are asked to avoid the area. Central and Greenwich is a fairly busy intersection, especially as rush hour approaches.