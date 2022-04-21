WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A deadly crash has caused traffic tie-ups on I-135 north of Wichita.

It happened near 53rd Street North around 6 a.m. KSN News has confirmed one person has died and at least one person was injured.

KSN talked to a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper at the scene.

“We are still looking into it. We believe there was a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the interstate going northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic, and that vehicle collided with a vehicle in the southbound lanes of traffic,” Lt. Quinten Shoopman said.

Crews are diverting southbound traffic to the off-ramp at 53rd Street North. One lane of traffic has been opened northbound.

The highway patrol is looking into whether fog also played a factor in the crash.

KSN News will continue to follow the latest developments on the crash online throughout the day.