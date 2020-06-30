Fatal crash closes U.S. 54 west of Pratt

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – A crash this morning involving two vehicles has closed U.S. 54 about 1.5 miles west of Pratt.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash is fatal and more information will be released later today.
The highway will be closed for a time. Motorists are advised to use other routes.
