Fatal crash in rural Ellinwood claims one life

ELLINWOOD, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a farm tractor and an SUV early Friday.

It happened in the 200 block of SE. 100th Ave. near Ellinwood around 7 a.m.

(Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, 18-year-old Jason S. Winget of Ellinwood was in a tractor traveling north on SE. 100th Ave when an SUV driven by 36-year-old Roch A. Miller II of Great Bend collided with the back of the tractor.

Miller sustained serious injuries and was transported to Ellinwood District Hospital where he later died. Winget received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation but indicates Miller may have been distracted in the vehicle just prior to the collision.

Winget was driving the tractor to Ellinwood High School for an Ag Day event.

LATEST STORIES: