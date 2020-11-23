Fatal crash prompts road closure between U-83 and U-36

LEOVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) authorities reported a fatal crash on U-383 Sunday night between U-83 and U-36.

According to KHP, the roadways will be closed to motorists until 11 p.m. Traffic will need to take U-36 to U-83 or vice versa if traveling the other direction.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

U-383 between U-83 and U-36 will be shut down due to a fatality crash until approx. 11:00 PM. Drivers will be directed to take U-36 to U-83 or vice versa if traveling the other direction.



The KHP CHART Team has been deployed. Details will be posted on the crash logs later. pic.twitter.com/LyyUpQISS4 — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) November 23, 2020

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.