Fatal crash prompts road closure between U-83 and U-36

LEOVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) authorities reported a fatal crash on U-383 Sunday night between U-83 and U-36.

According to KHP, the roadways will be closed to motorists until 11 p.m. Traffic will need to take U-36 to U-83 or vice versa if traveling the other direction.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.

