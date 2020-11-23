LEOVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) authorities reported a fatal crash on U-383 Sunday night between U-83 and U-36.
According to KHP, the roadways will be closed to motorists until 11 p.m. Traffic will need to take U-36 to U-83 or vice versa if traveling the other direction.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fatal crash prompts road closure between U-83 and U-36
- Teachman’s Take: Holiday week begins with rain, rumbles and snow to portions of the Plains
- Watch Live: Chiefs vs Raiders
- Friends University holds annual Davis tower illumination ceremony
- Cars line up for miles for Tyler Perry Atlanta food giveaway