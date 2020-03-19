Fatal crash reported Rush County

LACROSSE, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is working a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Rush County.

It happened Thursday morning at 6:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 183 north of LaCrosse. One vehicle was a straight commercial truck.

One person suffered fatal injuries. Another was transported to the hospital for their injuries.

The highway will be shut down for a few hours.

