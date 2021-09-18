19-year-old woman dead after a collision with a moving truck Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has died in an accident at the intersection of 40th and N Webb Rd. around 8:15 Saturday evening.

Wichita Police Lt. Chris Marceau says when WPD arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old woman with critical injuries. EMS also responded, but the woman died at the scene. WPD’s Critical Accident Team was also dispatched to the scene.

Lt. Marceau says investigators learned that a white moving truck with a driver and one passenger was going southbound on Webb Rd. when it struck the woman’s car. Neither person in the moving truck had injuries.

Police say they are checking the area to see if there is any surveillance video that could help with the investigation.

