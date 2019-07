WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms one person has died in a motorcycle crash in northwest Wichita.

The crash occurred at around 2 p.m. Wednesday on northbound I-235 near Zoo Boulevard. The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the northbound lanes of I-235 near Zoo Boulevard.

