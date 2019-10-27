Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Father and son killed in southwest Kansas crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An Oklahoma father and son have been killed in a two vehicle crash in Grant County.

It happened Saturday shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Grant County Road 10 and County Road X, about 3 miles north of U.S. 160.

A semi was traveling west on Grant County Road 10 when the driver failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming Chevy Silverado in a southbound lane of Grant County Road X.

The Silverado, unable to stop in time, collided with the side of the semi.

Both driver and occupant of the Silverado, 57-year-old Kevin Coyle and his 81-year-old father Gerald Coyle both from Turpin, Okla., died from injuries sustained at the scene.

Troopers have not identified the driver of the semi. The driver was not listed as suffering from any injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories