Father Emil Kapaun awarded the Medal of Honor

NOTE: This is a repost of a KSN story that aired in April 2013.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Honor to the family of a small-town Kansas hero, Father Emil Kapaun.

The Medal of Honor is the military’s highest award. Father Kapaun was serving as a military chaplain when he was taken as a prisoner of war during the Korean War.

President Obama presented the medal to Ray Kapaun, Father Kapaun’s nephew.

Veterans have recounted stories of how Father Kapaun risked his life to save wounded soldiers on the battle line and helped other prisoners of war.

“Father Kapaun has been called a shepherd in combat boots,” the president said. “His fellow soldiers who felt his grace and his mercy called him a saint, a blessing from God.”

President Barack Obama applauds with Ray Kapaun, nephew of Chaplain (Captain) Emil J. Kapaun, U.S. Army, as he awards the Medal of Honor posthumously to Chaplain Kapaun in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Washington. Chaplain Kapaun will receive the Medal of Honor posthumously for his extraordinary heroism while serving with the 3d Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea and as a prisoner of war from November 1-2, 1950.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A US Army officer holds the Medal of Honor that was awarded posthumously to Chaplain (Captain) Emil J. Kapaun, U.S. Army, in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Washington. Chaplain Kapaun received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his extraordinary heroism while serving with the 3d Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea and as a prisoner of war from November 1-2, 1950.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

President Barack Obama, right, stands with Ray Kapaun, left, nephew of Chaplain Capt. Emil J. Kapaun, U.S. Army, as he awards the Medal of Honor posthumously to Chaplain Kapaun in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Washington. Chaplain Kapaun will receive the Medal of Honor posthumously for his extraordinary heroism while serving with the 3d Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea and as a prisoner of war from November 1-2, 1950. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 11: Ray Kapaun (L), nephew of U.S. Army Chaplain (Captain) Emil J. Kapaun, stands on the stage after he was presented with his uncle’s a Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry by U.S. President Barack Obama (R) during an East Room Ceremony April 11, 2013 at the White House in Washington, DC. Chaplain Kapaun received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his extraordinary heroism while serving with the 3d Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea and as a prisoner of war from November 1-2, 1950. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama stands with Ray Kapaun, nephew of Chaplain (Captain) Emil J. Kapaun, U.S. Army, as he awards the Medal of Honor posthumously to Chaplain Kapaun in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 11, 2013. Chaplain Kapaun will receive the Medal of Honor posthumously for his extraordinary heroism while serving with the 3d Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea and as a prisoner of war from November 1-2, 1950.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Barack Obama stands with Ray Kapaun, nephew of Chaplain (Captain) Emil J. Kapaun, U.S. Army, as he awards the Medal of Honor posthumously to Chaplain Kapaun in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 11, 2013. Chaplain Kapaun will receive the Medal of Honor posthumously for his extraordinary heroism while serving with the 3d Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea and as a prisoner of war from November 1-2, 1950.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Staff Sgt. Herbert Miller, from Pulaski, NY., center, is seen seated in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 11, 2013, during a ceremony where President Barack Obama awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously to Chaplain Capt. Emil J. Kapaun, U.S. Army. Chaplain Kapaun received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his extraordinary heroism while serving with the 3d Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division during combat operations against an armed enemy at Unsan, Korea and as a prisoner of war from November 1-2, 1950. Shortly after Kapaun’s capture, he intervened to save the life of Miller, who was lying in a nearby ditch with a broken ankle and other injuries. As a Chinese soldier prepared to execute Miller, Kapaun risked his own life by pushing the Chinese soldier aside and hoisting Miller to his feet. Kapaun carried and supported Miller for several days as the prisoners marched north, until their column reached Pyoktong. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Father Kapaun has also been inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon.