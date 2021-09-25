Father Emil Kapaun awarded the Medal of Honor

NOTE: This is a repost of a KSN story that aired in April 2013.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Honor to the family of a small-town Kansas hero, Father Emil Kapaun.
The Medal of Honor is the military’s highest award. Father Kapaun was serving as a military chaplain when he was taken as a prisoner of war during the Korean War.
President Obama presented the medal to Ray Kapaun, Father Kapaun’s nephew.
Veterans have recounted stories of how Father Kapaun risked his life to save wounded soldiers on the battle line and helped other prisoners of war.
“Father Kapaun has been called a shepherd in combat boots,” the president said. “His fellow soldiers who felt his grace and his mercy called him a saint, a blessing from God.”
Father Kapaun has also been inducted into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon.