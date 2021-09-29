Father Emil Kapaun laid to rest after 70 years in Wichita Cathedral

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) –Seventy years in the making. A big celebration honoring the life of Father Emil Kapaun as he arrived at his final resting place in Wichita. Thousands in attendance Wednesday for Father Kapuans funeral mass and procession. A historic event.

It’s been an emotional day for many more than 5,000 people who attended Father Emil Kapaun’s funeral and thousands more lining the streets as he was brought to his final resting place the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception.

“It is just probably the biggest miracle of my life and a lot of the people that are here and so I am very glad that I and my lifetime was able to witness this,” said Juanita Bartley, who came from Pilsen.

Father Kapaun’s mass of Christian Burial brought thousands all to honor his life.

“We wanted the kids to be able to come out and – it is a once in a lifetime experience to have this,” said Bo Newell, who attended the mass.

After communion, Father Kapaun’s nephew spoke about the emotions felt this week.

“Uncle Emil welcome home, home at last,” said Ray Kapaun, Father Kapaun’s nephew.

The letter from a fellow prisoner of war was read during mass. It contained father Kapaun’s last words to the man before he died.

“I was in tears when he said to me “Mike don’t be sad I’m going where I always wanted to go and when I get there I will be praying for you all”,” said Reverand Matthew Pawlikowski, reading a letter written by fellow Prisoner of War and friend of Emil Kapaun.

“I think that is what is going to stay with me it was beautiful,” said Ciara Wellbrock, who attended the mass.

Many people said this is a day they will never forget.

“I think everybody here feels the same way it was kinda a nice way to tie it all together it was amazing that his body came back,” said Steve Cless, who attended the mass.

When the ceremony ended a horse-drawn carriage was used to take father Kapaun’s remains to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Thousands lined the streets as the procession made its way to Kapaun’s final resting place.

“It is totally amazing that one person can have this kinda impact on other people and I think that is his life story,” said Michael Ehling, who was outside the Cathedral.

The diocese shared that the majority of Father Kapaun’s remains are now here, and that he is only missing a few finger bones. The diocese said that in itself is a miracle.