Father remembers son, Zayden Jaynesahkluah

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Yet another child death investigation in Wichita. While no arrests have been made yet, police and DCF are looking into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

Many people are asking why and how Zayden Jaynesahkluah died. This includes his father, who says he’s going to miss his loving and always smiling baby boy.

“He wrapped his arms around my neck and said, daddy I love you, and I told him I love him too, and he just ran back off to play and that was it,” said Caleb Jaynesahkluah, Wichita.

It’s one of the final memories, Caleb Jaynesahkluah has of his 2-year-old son Zayden.

“Few days back, I got the call that no one’s ever wanting to get, that’s kind of it, he went home after that,” said Jaynesahkluah.

He says on May 31, just days before Zayden’s third birthday, he received word that Zayden was not breathing at a Wichita motel. Jaynesahkluah says the news came as a shock.

“I still have to figure out how to tell my two oldest children that their little brother is not going to be around anymore and isn’t coming home,” said Jaynesahkluah.

There is an investigation into Zayden’s death, but Jaynesahkluah says he’s waiting for it to be complete and asks the public to do the same.

“I seen on Facebook that they’re saying a lot of justice for Zayden, and everything else and people are making posts about him, the thing that bothers me the most about it is we don’t even know what happened yet, its still pending an investigation,” said Jaynesahkluah.

He asks to keep his family and little Zayden in their prayers.

“I just hope no one else has to go through this,” said Jaynesahkluah.

The forensic science center is part of the investigation, and police tell us they are waiting for a toxicology report.