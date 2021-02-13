Father, son team up with local business to help the homeless stay warm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A handful of Wichitans joined forces Saturday afternoon to collect winter wear items for people experiencing homelessness in the ICT.

Angel Martinez, Logan Provence, and Justin Provence set up outside a shop on North Broadway to collect gloves, socks, jackets, shirts, shoes, etc.

“You see these people walking up and down these streets, and you just want to help them however you can, ” said Justin Provence, helping people experiencing homelessness.

“He said, ‘hey man, i’m just handing out some stuff to the homeless, it’s too cold.’ So i asked him if I could just partner with him,” said Angel Martinez.

They are focusing on getting shoe donations to handout to people. They said they will make sure the clothing items donated to them will go directly the homeless.

“Once your feet get cold, the rest goes pretty fast,” said Provence.

They’ll be out again this week.

“Shoes, boots, insulated gear for the homeless,” said Martinez.