WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jasper Harper, the father of 8-year-old Harmoney Harper, is speaking out after she died Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of E. Locust, which is just west of 47th Street South and Kansas Highway 15.

Harper says his daughter and his oldest son had walked outside to wait for their bus. A Derby Public School bus, not intended to pick them up, struck her. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the two were waiting outside when the girl went between two cars and got hit by the bus. She died at the scene.

“No longer did they go outside. My wife said she heard my son screaming for his sister, and she came outside. I got woke up to ‘I need you now.’ I got dressed. Before I made it to the front door, I had heard, ‘Call 911, my daughter’s dead,'” said Jasper Harper.

He believes speed may have played a factor in the accident.

“My daughter wasn’t crossing 47th, where people are moving 40 mph. She was playing outside her home, where she felt safe,” said Harper.

He wants his daughter to be remembered for how she loved life.

Harmoney Harper (Courtesy: Jasper Harper)

“She was very happy all the time, she loved school, she loved everyone, she loved life, she was wonderful,” said Harper.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family:

“At 7:20am 8/16/23 our family lost a very special little girl Harmoney Marie Harper, to a tragic bus accident. We are asking for help with funeral arrangements whatever people could offer for a fixed income family. As we know in this time of need all the good hearts of our human race will always step up to help. Harmoney’s laughter and smile will be forever missed. If you are unable to make a donation, please leave prayers and encouraging words for this family.”

Click here if you wish to make a donation.