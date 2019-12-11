Father surprises son after returning from South Korea deployment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A father surprised his son at Wichita’s White Elementary School after returning from his deployment on Wednesday.

Sergeant Brandon Birney spent a year in South Korea. At a school meeting, Birney walked out to meet his son Eli and presented him the student of the week award. Eli is in kindergarten.

“I’m happy to be here and spend time with him,” said Sgt. Birney. “He has gotten taller. He has grown.”

Sergeant Birney said the family would Skype almost daily while he was deployed. He said he and his son plan to catch up.

“He wants me to be with him and build legos with him.”

