Father, veteran identified as victim in fatal ATV accident

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN continues to learn more information about a Hutchinson man who was found dead and pinned under an ATV on a rural Reno County road.

Police have identified the man as 53-year-old Brian Sollers. At the time, a part of the road was closed because of concerns of it being washed out.

The family tells KSN Brian was a great friend and would do anything for anyone. They say he was a veteran and served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The family says Brian is survived by two daughters and six grandchildren. They say he also loved the outdoors.

Brian was found here, and at the time of the incident, the road was marked as closed at Plum, but the east side had no signs. Detectives say it’s possible Brian did not go through any barriers, and that is part of the investigation.

To take this video we didn’t drive, and actually walked to the location.

Authorities encourage you to always follow these road closed signs, and during these recent storms, they have had barriers stolen, so if you see anything suspicious, report it.