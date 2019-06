WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of people spent their afternoon at the Father’s Day car show at Sedgwick County Zoo.

Zookeepers, kids and their dads each had the opportunity to vote on their favorites.

“It’s been great,” says Zeke Jones. “There’s lots going on out here. Lots of people, pretty cars. So it’s pretty fun.”

There were all different types of cars on display dating back to the 1950’s.

Families say the best part was being able to enjoy the activity together.