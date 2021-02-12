FBI arrests Topeka man on federal charges from the U.S. Capitol riot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Special agents arrested a Topeka man Friday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

According to the FBI, William Pope faces charges including:

Obstruction or impeding any official proceeding

Civil disorder

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds of buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Pope is the third Kansas man taken into custody by the FBI, with two from Olathe arrested Thursday.

Additionally, Pope’s brother, Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho was arrested by FBI Special Agents within that Division’s territory on the same charges.