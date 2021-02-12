FBI arrests Topeka man on federal charges from the U.S. Capitol riot

William Pope (AP & Courtesy Photos/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Special agents arrested a Topeka man Friday on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

According to the FBI, William Pope faces charges including:

  • Obstruction or impeding any official proceeding
  • Civil disorder
  • Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
  • Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds of buildings
  • Parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building

Pope is the third Kansas man taken into custody by the FBI, with two from Olathe arrested Thursday.

Additionally, Pope’s brother, Michael Pope, of Sandpoint, Idaho was arrested by FBI Special Agents within that Division’s territory on the same charges.

