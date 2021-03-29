FBI offers $50,000 reward in 1998 cold case killing

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 in the death of a Kansas City-area woman who died more than 22 years ago.

Rhonda Tribue was a mother of six from Kansas City, Kansas. She was found dead on Oct. 8, 1998.

Her body was in the roadway near Edwardsville, Kansas. Authorities say she died of blunt force trauma. She was 34.

The FBI says Tribue had been at the Firelight Lounge in Kansas City, Kansas, hours before her death. Anyone with information can call a tip line at 800-CALL-FBI, or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories