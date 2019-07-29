FBI assisting Saline County Sheriff’s Office in investigation

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials in Salina haven’t released many details into an investigation at a cemetery.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were both at the Gypsum Hill Cemetery Monday morning.

“The FBI was called in to assist the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on an investigation. This investigation is not an FBI investigation,” the FBI said in a statement to KSN News.

KSN News has learned that there will be more information released Tuesday morning at a briefing. The briefing is scheduled for 9:30.

