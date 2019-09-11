FBI seeking individual who may have information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 41, are being disseminated to the public. You can find the full poster here.

The video depicting the unidentified male, John Doe 41, shown with a child, was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March of 2018; therefore, the video is believed to have been produced around 2016 to 2018.

John Doe 41 is described as a man likely between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. He appears to be a thin-framed individual with black hair. Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

