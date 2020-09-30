FBI seeking information on John Doe who may have information in child sex assault case

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance across the nation with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The video depicting John Doe is believed to have been produced prior to October of 2015. The man is likely between the ages of 50 and 65 years old and could be heard speaking English in the video.

If you have any information concerning this case, please call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

LATEST STORIES: