FBI seeking woman who may have information regarding child sex assault victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown woman who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The initial video of the unidentified woman, Jane Doe 43, shown with a child was first seen and likely created in October of 2019.

Jane Doe 43 is described as having dark hair, and she is between 20 and 30 years of age. She is heard speaking English in the video.

Photographs and an informational poster depicting her are being disseminated to the public.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

