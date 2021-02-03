FBI warns of romance fraud schemes ahead of Valentine’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The FBI is warning of romance fraud schemes in the month of February.

The FBI says scammers target and take advantage of people looking for companionship or a romantic partner and con them out of their money. The scam targets victims via social media messaging and emails with the intention of establishing a relationship as quickly as possible.

The fraud has resulted in one of the highest amounts of financial losses when compared to other internet-facilitated crimes. The Internet Crime Complaint Center’s 2020 Annual Report shows a reported loss of $605,120,598 with 23,768 victims. The 2019 annual report can be found at www.ic3.gov.

The FBI also has a landing page with resources regarding Romance Scams www.fbi.gov/romancescams to include victim audio and investigator audio.

Back in June 2020, a Kansas City man was sentenced to $900,000 for his role in a romance fraud scheme. It bilked victims overseas and across the United States.