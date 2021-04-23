FC Wichita women’s team hits the field for the first time in 20 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s semi-pro women’s soccer team is about to lace up for the first time in nearly two years. For three straight summers, fans could fill the stands for the women’s FC Wichita games. However, since the pandemic began, the team hasn’t had any playtime.

“In a month we have our first game already so it’s crazy to say that,” said goalkeeper Jami Reichenberger.

Reichenberger said that due to the pandemic, the team hasn’t practiced together in nearly 24 months. “To get us all back together and start working on our cohesiveness, I think is going to be huge,” Reichenberger said.

FC Wichita has not only joined a new league, United Women’s Soccer, the team also has a new coach, Gonzalo Carranza, who said he’s up for the challenge.

“New coach, new voice, new league, new setup with new players, so everyone’s gonna kind of get to know each other at the same time and then start fresh,” said Carranza.

During the 20-month hiatus, the team took time to focus on building their academy which they hope will eventually feed younger players to the semi-pro team. “One hundred percent a step forward into growing the game in our town,” noted Carranza.

Brookelynn Entz is a homegrown player who will soon lace up for Kansas City’s pro soccer team, but she said FC Wichita holds a special place in her heart and career. “Being able to play in front of our home city, and being able to represent wichita, is just a really cool opportunity,” said Entz.

The women’s team is still relatively new to the community. The inaugural season was in 2017. Moving forward, FC Wichita hopes to grow their fan base within the community as well as make it a place where young talent aspires to play.

“Hopefully I can inspire the younger generation, and they can reach their goals too,” said Entz.

FC Wichita plays their season opener on May 22 in Kansas City. Their first home game will be June 12 at the Stryker Sports Complex.

For more information on FC Wichita Soccer, click here.