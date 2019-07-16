FCC approves nearly $40 million for rural broadband in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FCC authorized nearly $38.7 million on Monday to fund broadband access for 10,864 unserved rural Kansas homes and businesses.

The Federal Communications Commission says the money is part of the third wave of support from last year’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction. Providers will begin receiving funding this month.

In Kansas, nearly $6.2 million was authorized in May and June. Today’s authorization brings the total to $44.86 million, which will connect 13,354 homes and businesses to modern broadband.

Nationwide, the auction last fall allocated $1.488 billion in support to expand broadband to more than 700,000 unserved rural homes and small businesses over the next 10 years. The FCC has already authorized two waves of funding in May and June, and funds from those first two waves are expanding connectivity to nearly 100,000 homes and businesses that lack service. Today’s action, which provides funding in 23 states, brings total authorized funding to nearly $803 million, or over half of the $1.488 billion allocated through the auction, expanding connectivity to 305,518 homes and businesses.

In the coming months, the FCC will be authorizing additional funding as it approves remaining applications of the winning bidders from the auction.

“High-speed Internet provides access to opportunity in the 21st century, and the FCC’s top priority is closing the digital divide so that all Americans can fully participate in our connected society,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Today’s authorization of funding is the largest yet from the auction, nearly the double the amount authorized in the first two rounds nationwide, and serving over twice as many rural homes and businesses. I am pleased that the Commission is moving quickly to authorize these funds to close the digital divide in rural Kansas and other states.”

Below is a list of companies, by county, receiving support in Kansas in the July funding wave, along with the minimum download/upload speeds being provided, the amount of support over 10 years, and the number of homes and businesses served (locations):

County Company Minimum Speed Support/10 Years Locations Atchison Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $107,328 59 Barton AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $1,490,906 678 Butler AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $11,566,148 3,402 Chase AMG Technology Investment Group 25/3 Mbps $2,087,196 639 Cheyenne AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $7,840,728 1,377 Clay Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $29,603 13 Dickinson Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $84,329 52 Edwards AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $434,126 50 Elk AMG Technology Investment Group 25/3 Mbps $78,895 18 Ellis AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $126,070 17 Ellsworth AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $190,222 31 Geary Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $207,015 211 Harvey AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $526,101 359 Jackson Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $222,020 148 Jefferson Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $36,353 12 Jewell AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $2,147,107 273 Leavenworth Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $48,213 11 Lincoln AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $2,797,821 426 Lyon Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $156,863 53 Marion Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $117,744 47 McPherson AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $350,536 73 Morris Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $34,065 17 Nemaha AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $772,701 99 Pawnee AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $1,038,318 124 Phillips AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $1,455,147 326 Pottawatomie Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $52,455 31 Rawlins AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $623,750 121 Rice AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $827,575 256 Riley Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $51,491 63 Rooks AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $572,976 101 Saline AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $1,232,204 917 Sedgwick AMG Technology Investment Group 25/3 Mbps $38,148 622 Sheridan AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $686,836 105 Smith AMG Technology Investment Group 100/20 Mbps $419,319 60 Wabaunsee Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $146,183 40 Woodson AMG Technology Investment Group 25/3 Mbps $46,885 14 Wyandotte Mercury Wireless Kansas 25/3 Mbps $37,515 19 Total $38,680,884 10,864

Providers must build out to 40% of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years. Buildout must increase by 20% in each subsequent year, until complete buildout is reached at the end of the sixth year.

More information is available on the auction is available at https://www.fcc.gov/auction/903. A map of winning bids is available at https://www.fcc.gov/reports-research/maps/caf2-auction903-results/.

The Connect America Fund Phase II auction is part of a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America. In addition to the funding that is being made available through this auction, Chairman Pai recently proposed that the FCC launch a new Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which would provide at least $20.4 billion over 10 years to expand broadband to additional rural areas

If approved, this Fund would represent the FCC’s single biggest step yet to close the digital divide. The FCC is scheduled to vote on launching a rulemaking to establish the Fund on August 1.