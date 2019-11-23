FCC warns veterans of scam phone calls targeting their benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A warning tonight for Kansas veterans. The Federal Communications Commission says a new scam is targeting your benefits.

Scammers are calling veterans claiming to be from ‘Veterans Services’ and offer benefits.

The FCC says the caller asks for social security numbers, birth dates, and bank account information. They use that info to steal money from veterans.

The FCC says if you get this call, you should hang up immediately.