Live Now
President Trump’s impeachment trial: Defense team case against impeachment
1  of  62
Closings and Delays
Bucklin - USD 459 Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Comanche County - USD 300 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton - USD 482 Dighton Joy Center Dodge City - USD 443 Dodge City Community College Dodge City SPIAA Tournament Dodge City WP CardioPulminary Rehab Fairfield - USD 310 Finney County Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Ft Larned - USD 495 Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Garden City Community College Great Bend American Legion Haviland - USD 474 Healy Public Schools - USD 468 Hodgeman County - USD 227 Holcomb - USD 363 Hugoton Public Schools - USD 210 Kearny CountySenior Center Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Kiowa County Senior Center/Meals on Wheels Kismet-Plains - USD 483 LaCrosse - USD 395 Lakin - USD 215 Lewis - USD 502 Liberal - USD 480 Liberal City Transit Macksville - USD 351 Meade - USD 226 Meade Senior Center / Meals on Weels Minneola - USD 219 Montezuma - USD 371 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Otis-Bison - USD 403 Pawnee Heights - USD 496 Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Rolla - USD 217 Saltcity Cowboy Church Satanta - USD 507 Scott County - USD 466 Skyline Schools - USD 438 South Barber - USD 255 South Gray - USD 476 Spearville - USD 381 St John-Hudson - USD 350 Stafford - USD 349 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Ulysses - USD 214 Western Plains - USD 106 Wichita County Senior Center

February job fair will target Wichita aerospace workers, engineers

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Job seekers are invited to a career fair in Wichita in February.

The Wichita Engineering, Aviation, and Aerospace Job Fair will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive. The hours will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Expo Experts is hosting the career fair. A spokesperson says job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from a number of companies, including Belcan, Cirrus Aircraft, Collins Aerospace, Colsa Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Moog, PSA Airlines and Western Aircraft.

Job seekers must be U.S. citizens, have a minimum of two years of industry experience, and have a degree or certification.

Expo Experts also offers free resume reviews.

To get an Express Lane Pass, send your resume to resume@expoexpertsllc.com and put “NEWS” in the subject header.

For other information about the career fair, visit ExpoExpertsLLC.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories