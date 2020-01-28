February job fair will target Wichita aerospace workers, engineers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Job seekers are invited to a career fair in Wichita in February.

The Wichita Engineering, Aviation, and Aerospace Job Fair will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Wichita Marriott, 9100 Corporate Hills Drive. The hours will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Expo Experts is hosting the career fair. A spokesperson says job seekers will be able to meet with hiring managers from a number of companies, including Belcan, Cirrus Aircraft, Collins Aerospace, Colsa Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Moog, PSA Airlines and Western Aircraft.

Job seekers must be U.S. citizens, have a minimum of two years of industry experience, and have a degree or certification.

Expo Experts also offers free resume reviews.

To get an Express Lane Pass, send your resume to resume@expoexpertsllc.com and put “NEWS” in the subject header.

For other information about the career fair, visit ExpoExpertsLLC.com.

