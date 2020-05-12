Federal agencies investigate tipi burning at Indian school

Local

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Federal agencies are helping with an investigation into the burning of a tipi outside Haskell Indian Nations University.  

The ceremonial tipi was burned early Saturday on the school’s campus in Lawrence. Lawrence and Douglas County fire officials say the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Lawrence fire officials say arson is a possibility.

The tipi was built to honor Haskell’s 2020 graduating seniors. A fundraiser to replace the tipi, which cost an estimated $2,500 to $3,000, has raised more than $15,000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories