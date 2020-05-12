Federal agencies investigate tipi burning at Indian school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Federal agencies are helping with an investigation into the burning of a tipi outside Haskell Indian Nations University.

The ceremonial tipi was burned early Saturday on the school’s campus in Lawrence. Lawrence and Douglas County fire officials say the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have joined the investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Lawrence fire officials say arson is a possibility.

The tipi was built to honor Haskell’s 2020 graduating seniors. A fundraiser to replace the tipi, which cost an estimated $2,500 to $3,000, has raised more than $15,000.

