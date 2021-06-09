Federal COVID-19 relief for 614 cities across Kansas announced

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six hundred fourteen community governments in Kansas will receive allocations through the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (LFRF) of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The money is going to communities with a population under 50,000 or non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs).

All NEUs receiving funding must certify with the state that they wish to receive their allocation of funds. Any NEU eligible for funding can affirmatively take a step to decline their award which will be reallocated. Instructions for certification with the state will be sent to NEUs directly. For more information, click here.   

The complete list of NEUs and federal award allocation amounts can be found below:

NamePopulationNet Allocation
Abbyville city85 $12,895.06 
Abilene city6201 $940,732.66 
Admire city152 $23,059.40 
Agenda city66 $10,012.64 
Agra city241 $36,561.29 
Albert city164 $24,879.88 
Alden city142 $21,542.34 
Alexander city59 $8,950.69 
Allen city172 $26,093.54 
Alma city780 $118,331.15 
Almena city378 $57,345.10 
Altamont city1019 $154,589.03 
Alta Vista city424 $64,323.60 
Alton city91 $13,805.30 
Altoona city379 $57,496.80 
Americus city879 $133,350.11 
Andale city987 $149,734.42 
Andover city13405 $2,033,627.05 
Anthony city2070 $314,032.67 
Arcadia city309 $46,877.34 
Argonia city471 $71,453.81 
Arkansas City city11669 $1,770,264.38 
Arlington city449 $68,116.27 
Arma city1420 $215,423.38 
Ashland city775 $117,572.62 
Assaria city408 $61,896.30 
Atchison city10476 $1,589,278.40 
Athol city41 $6,219.97 
Atlanta city181 $27,458.90 
Attica city557 $84,500.58 
Atwood city1217 $184,626.94 
Auburn city1211 $183,716.70 
Augusta city9345 $1,417,698.23 
Aurora city56 $8,495.57 
Axtell city403 $61,137.76 
Baldwin City city4700 $713,021.05 
Barnard city63 $9,557.52 
Barnes city152 $23,059.40 
Bartlett city73 $11,074.58 
Basehor city6496 $985,486.11 
Bassett city21 $3,185.84 
Baxter Springs city3948 $598,937.68 
Bazine city292 $44,298.33 
Beattie city189 $28,672.55 
Bel Aire city8300 $1,259,164.83 
Belle Plaine city1556 $236,055.48 
Belleville city1879 $285,056.71 
Beloit city3625 $549,936.45 
Belpre city82 $12,439.94 
Belvue city200 $30,341.32 
Benedict city66 $9,075.00 
Bennington city612 $92,844.44 
Bentley city517 $78,432.32 
Benton city871 $132,136.45 
Bern city164 $24,879.88 
Beverly city147 $22,300.87 
Bird City city432 $65,537.25 
Bison city233 $35,347.64 
Blue Mound city270 $40,960.78 
Blue Rapids city961 $145,790.05 
Bluff City city59 $8,950.69 
Bogue city136 $20,632.10 
Bonner Springs city7906 $1,199,392.42 
Brewster city292 $44,298.33 
Bronson city305 $46,270.51 
Brookville city253 $38,381.77 
Brownell city26 $3,944.37 
Bucklin city771 $116,965.79 
Buffalo city209 $31,706.68 
Buhler city1278 $193,881.04 
Bunker Hill city94 $14,260.42 
Burden city526 $79,797.67 
Burdett city221 $33,527.16 
Burlingame city901 $136,687.65 
Burlington city2543 $385,789.90 
Burns city209 $31,706.68 
Burr Oak city161 $24,424.76 
Burrton city860 $130,467.68 
Bushong city33 $5,006.32 
Bushton city255 $38,685.18 
Byers city33 $5,006.32 
Caldwell city987 $149,734.42 
Cambridge city82 $12,439.94 
Caney city1968 $298,558.60 
Canton city695 $105,436.09 
Carbondale city1369 $207,686.34 
Carlton city40 $6,068.26 
Cassoday city123 $18,659.91 
Cawker City city433 $65,688.96 
Cedar city13 $1,972.19 
Cedar Point city27 $4,096.08 
Cedar Vale city508 $77,066.96 
Centralia city525 $79,645.97 
Chanute city9042 $1,371,731.13 
Chapman city1340 $203,286.85 
Chase city438 $66,447.49 
Chautauqua city91 $13,805.30 
Cheney city2167 $328,748.21 
Cherokee city708 $107,408.28 
Cherryvale city2138 $324,348.72 
Chetopa city1018 $154,437.32 
Cimarron city2201 $333,906.24 
Circleville city161 $24,424.76 
Claflin city601 $91,175.67 
Clay Center city3983 $604,247.41 
Clayton city55 $8,343.86 
Clearwater city2552 $387,155.26 
Clifton city505 $76,611.84 
Climax city65 $9,860.93 
Clyde city658 $99,822.95 
Coats city76 $11,529.70 
Coffeyville city9275 $1,407,078.77 
Colby city5370 $814,664.47 
Coldwater city736 $111,656.06 
Collyer city100 $15,170.66 
Colony city414 $62,806.53 
Columbus city3052 $463,008.56 
Colwich city1467 $222,553.59 
Concordia city4987 $756,560.84 
Conway Springs city1218 $184,778.65 
Coolidge city90 $13,653.59 
Copeland city297 $45,056.86 
Corning city164 $24,879.88 
Cottonwood Falls city862 $130,771.09 
Council Grove city2121 $321,769.71 
Courtland city264 $40,050.54 
Coyville city42 $6,371.68 
Cuba city144 $21,845.75 
Cullison city97 $14,715.54 
Culver city114 $17,294.55 
Cunningham city438 $66,447.49 
Damar city125 $18,963.33 
Danville city34 $5,158.02 
Dearing city379 $57,496.80 
Deerfield city690 $104,677.56 
Delia city176 $26,700.36 
Delphos city330 $50,063.18 
Denison city177 $26,852.07 
Denton city141 $21,390.63 
Derby city24943 $3,784,017.86 
De Soto city6512 $987,913.42 
Dexter city274 $41,567.61 
Dighton city902 $136,839.36 
Dodge City city27104 $4,111,855.84 
Dorrance city179 $27,155.48 
Douglass city1658 $251,529.55 
Downs city814 $123,489.18 
Dresden city40 $6,068.26 
Dunlap city28 $4,247.78 
Durham city109 $16,536.02 
Dwight city259 $39,292.01 
Earlton city52 $7,888.74 
Eastborough city732 $111,049.24 
Easton city258 $39,140.30 
Edgerton city1784 $270,644.58 
Edmond city46 $6,978.50 
Edna city402 $60,986.06 
Edwardsville city4495 $681,921.19 
Effingham city522 $79,190.85 
Elbing city226 $34,285.69 
El Dorado city12954 $1,965,207.37 
Elgin city79 $11,984.82 
Elk City city292 $44,298.33 
Elk Falls city93 $14,108.71 
Elkhart city1758 $266,700.21 
Ellinwood city1943 $294,765.93 
Ellis city2011 $305,081.98 
Ellsworth city2961 $449,203.26 
Elmdale city52 $7,888.74 
Elsmore city67 $10,164.34 
Elwood city1192 $180,834.27 
Emmett city186 $28,217.43 
Emporia city24598 $3,731,679.09 
Englewood city69 $10,467.76 
Ensign city183 $27,762.31 
Enterprise city784 $118,937.98 
Erie city1087 $164,905.08 
Esbon city92 $13,957.01 
Eskridge city505 $76,611.84 
Eudora city6411 $972,591.05 
Eureka city2346 $355,903.70 
Everest city274 $41,567.61 
Fairview city248 $37,623.24 
Fairway city3960 $600,758.16 
Fall River city145 $21,997.46 
Florence city435 $65,992.37 
Fontana city239 $36,257.88 
Ford city216 $32,768.63 
Formoso city86 $13,046.77 
Fort Scott city7697 $1,167,685.74 
Fowler city517 $78,432.32 
Frankfort city695 $105,436.09 
Frederick city19 $-   
Fredonia city2225 $337,547.20 
Frontenac city3388 $513,981.98 
Fulton city155 $23,514.52 
Galatia city36 $5,461.44 
Galena city2858 $433,577.48 
Galesburg city119 $18,053.09 
Galva city876 $132,894.99 
Garden City city26408 $4,006,268.04 
Garden Plain city909 $137,901.30 
Gardner city22031 $3,342,248.23 
Garfield city169 $25,638.42 
Garnett city3235 $490,770.87 
Gas city501 $76,005.01 
Gaylord city105 $15,929.19 
Gem city85 $12,895.06 
Geneseo city257 $38,988.60 
Geuda Springs city176 $26,700.36 
Girard city2671 $405,208.34 
Glade city90 $13,653.59 
Glasco city455 $69,026.51 
Glen Elder city423 $64,171.89 
Goddard city4796 $727,584.88 
Goessel city501 $76,005.01 
Goff city118 $17,901.38 
Goodland city4406 $668,419.30 
Gorham city337 $51,125.13 
Gove City city70 $10,619.46 
Grainfield city244 $37,016.41 
Grandview Plaza city1528 $231,807.69 
Great Bend city14974 $2,271,654.71 
Greeley city296 $44,905.16 
Green city121 $18,356.50 
Greenleaf city305 $46,270.51 
Greensburg city778 $118,027.74 
Grenola city188 $28,520.84 
Gridley city324 $49,152.94 
Grinnell city230 $34,892.52 
Gypsum city391 $59,317.28 
Haddam city96 $14,563.83 
Halstead city2041 $309,633.18 
Hamilton city242 $36,713.00 
Hamlin city36 $5,461.44 
Hanover city648 $98,305.88 
Hanston city201 $30,493.03 
Hardtner city158 $23,969.64 
Harper city1317 $199,797.60 
Hartford city371 $56,283.15 
Harveyville city248 $37,623.24 
Havana city105 $15,929.19 
Haven city1188 $180,227.45 
Havensville city155 $23,514.52 
Haviland city672 $101,946.84 
Hays city20744 $3,147,001.83 
Haysville city11338 $1,720,049.49 
Hazelton city86 $13,046.77 
Hepler city131 $19,873.57 
Herington city2268 $344,070.58 
Herndon city130 $19,721.86 
Hesston city3742 $567,686.12 
Hiawatha city3118 $473,021.20 
Highland city995 $150,948.07 
Hill City city1410 $213,906.31 
Hillsboro city2816 $427,205.80 
Hoisington city2470 $374,715.32 
Holcomb city2073 $314,487.79 
Hollenberg city20 $3,034.13 
Holton city3208 $486,674.79 
Holyrood city415 $62,958.24 
Hope city329 $49,911.47 
Horace city66 $10,012.64 
Horton city1685 $255,625.63 
Howard city606 $91,934.20 
Hoxie city1193 $180,985.98 
Hoyt city630 $95,575.16 
Hudson city124 $18,811.62 
Hugoton city3745 $568,141.24 
Humboldt city1769 $268,368.99 
Hunnewell city64 $9,709.22 
Hunter city54 $8,192.16 
Huron city73 $11,074.58 
Hutchinson city40383 $6,126,367.86 
Independence city8505 $1,290,264.68 
Ingalls city289 $43,843.21 
Inman city1334 $202,376.61 
Iola city5266 $798,886.99 
Isabel city81 $12,288.24 
Iuka city156 $23,666.23 
Jamestown city263 $39,898.84 
Jennings city92 $13,957.01 
Jetmore city813 $123,337.47 
Jewell city402 $60,986.06 
Johnson City city1343 $203,741.97 
Junction City city21482 $3,258,961.30 
Kanopolis city452 $68,571.39 
Kanorado city154 $23,362.82 
Kechi city2005 $304,171.74 
Kensington city437 $66,295.79 
Kincaid city116 $17,597.97 
Kingman city2842 $431,150.17 
Kinsley city1353 $205,259.04 
Kiowa city931 $141,238.85 
Kirwin city156 $23,666.23 
Kismet city435 $65,992.37 
Labette city66 $10,012.64 
La Crosse city1232 $186,902.54 
La Cygne city1119 $169,759.69 
La Harpe city530 $80,404.50 
Lake Quivira city933 $141,542.26 
Lakin city2141 $324,803.84 
Lancaster city283 $42,932.97 
Lane city225 $34,133.99 
Langdon city41 $6,219.97 
Lansing city11949 $1,812,742.23 
Larned city3671 $556,914.95 
Latham city138 $20,935.51 
Latimer city19 $2,882.43 
Leawood city34727 $5,268,315.29 
Lebanon city198 $30,037.91 
Lebo city887 $134,563.76 
Lecompton city654 $99,216.12 
Lehigh city169 $25,638.42 
Lenora city230 $34,892.52 
Leon city733 $111,200.94 
Leona city50 $7,585.33 
Leonardville city431 $65,385.55 
Leoti city1448 $219,671.16 
LeRoy city538 $81,618.15 
Lewis city416 $63,109.95 
Liberal city19174 $2,908,822.46 
Liberty city111 $16,839.43 
Liebenthal city94 $14,260.42 
Lincoln Center city1181 $179,165.50 
Lincolnville city193 $29,279.37 
Lindsborg city3290 $499,114.73 
Linn city382 $57,951.92 
Linn Valley city868 $131,681.33 
Linwood city419 $63,565.07 
Little River city522 $79,190.85 
Logan city534 $81,011.33 
Lone Elm city23 $3,489.25 
Longford city72 $10,922.88 
Long Island city121 $18,356.50 
Longton city308 $46,725.63 
Lorraine city127 $19,266.74 
Lost Springs city67 $10,164.34 
Louisburg city4562 $692,085.53 
Louisville city225 $34,133.99 
Lucas city391 $59,317.28 
Luray city184 $27,914.02 
Lyndon city1021 $154,892.44 
Lyons city3504 $531,579.95 
McCracken city176 $26,700.36 
McCune city412 $62,503.12 
McDonald city157 $23,817.94 
McFarland city248 $37,623.24 
Macksville city530 $80,404.50 
McLouth city849 $128,798.91 
McPherson city13061 $1,981,439.98 
Madison city618 $93,754.68 
Mahaska city76 $11,529.70 
Maize city4934 $748,520.39 
Manchester city96 $14,563.83 
Mankato city816 $123,792.59 
Manter city154 $23,362.82 
Maple Hill city606 $91,934.20 
Mapleton city81 $12,288.24 
Marion city1775 $269,279.23 
Marquette city599 $90,872.26 
Marysville city3269 $495,928.89 
Matfield Green city43 $6,523.38 
Mayetta city346 $52,490.49 
Mayfield city107 $16,232.61 
Meade city1523 $231,049.16 
Medicine Lodge city1835 $278,381.62 
Melvern city374 $56,738.27 
Menlo city59 $8,950.69 
Meriden city780 $118,331.15 
Merriam city11081 $1,681,060.90 
Milan city78 $11,833.12 
Milford city511 $77,522.08 
Miltonvale city487 $73,881.12 
Minneapolis city1900 $288,242.55 
Minneola city679 $103,008.79 
Mission city9911 $1,503,564.17 
Mission Hills city3547 $538,103.33 
Mission Woods city193 $29,279.37 
Moline city323 $49,001.23 
Montezuma city964 $146,245.17 
Moran city510 $77,370.37 
Morganville city190 $28,824.26 
Morland city146 $22,149.16 
Morrill city227 $34,437.40 
Morrowville city147 $22,300.87 
Moscow city299 $45,360.28 
Mound City city678 $102,857.08 
Moundridge city1869 $283,539.65 
Mound Valley city372 $56,434.86 
Mount Hope city801 $121,516.99 
Mulberry city521 $79,039.14 
Mullinville city241 $36,561.29 
Mulvane city6489 $984,424.16 
Munden city93 $14,108.71 
Muscotah city167 $25,335.00 
Narka city86 $13,046.77 
Nashville city57 $8,647.28 
Natoma city295 $44,753.45 
Neodesha city2262 $343,160.34 
Neosho Falls city137 $20,783.80 
Neosho Rapids city262 $39,747.13 
Ness City city1303 $197,673.71 
Netawaka city137 $20,783.80 
New Albany city51 $7,612.50 
New Cambria city126 $19,115.03 
New Strawn city380 $57,648.51 
Newton city18861 $2,861,338.29 
Nickerson city998 $151,403.19 
Niotaze city73 $11,074.58 
Norcatur city144 $21,845.75 
North Newton city1762 $267,307.04 
Norton city2722 $412,945.38 
Nortonville city610 $92,541.03 
Norwich city440 $66,750.91 
Oak Hill city23 $3,489.25 
Oakley city2075 $314,791.21 
Oberlin city1700 $257,901.23 
Offerle city183 $27,762.31 
Ogden city1958 $297,041.53 
Oketo city63 $9,557.52 
Olivet city67 $10,164.34 
Olmitz city105 $15,929.19 
Olpe city535 $81,163.03 
Olsburg city218 $33,072.04 
Onaga city682 $103,463.91 
Oneida city72 $10,922.88 
Osage City city2809 $426,143.86 
Osawatomie city4284 $649,911.10 
Osborne city1272 $192,970.80 
Oskaloosa city1057 $160,353.88 
Oswego city1680 $254,867.10 
Otis city260 $39,443.72 
Ottawa city12254 $1,859,012.75 
Overbrook city1023 $155,195.86 
Oxford city999 $151,554.90 
Ozawkie city620 $94,058.10 
Palco city267 $40,505.66 
Palmer city104 $15,777.49 
Paola city5719 $867,610.08 
Paradise city48 $7,281.92 
Park city113 $17,142.85 
Park City city7764 $1,177,850.09 
Parker city266 $40,353.96 
Parkerfield city415 $62,958.24 
Parkerville city61 $9,254.10 
Parsons city9477 $1,437,723.50 
Partridge city240 $36,409.59 
Pawnee Rock city231 $35,044.23 
Paxico city215 $32,616.92 
Peabody city1101 $167,028.97 
Penalosa city17 $2,579.01 
Perry city910 $138,053.01 
Peru city124 $18,811.62 
Phillipsburg city2445 $370,922.65 
Pittsburg city20050 $3,041,717.44 
Plains city1021 $154,892.44 
Plainville city1804 $273,678.72 
Pleasanton city1162 $176,283.08 
Plevna city98 $14,867.25 
Pomona city820 $124,399.42 
Portis city91 $13,805.30 
Potwin city437 $66,295.79 
Powhattan city72 $10,922.88 
Prairie View city119 $18,053.09 
Prairie Village city22295 $3,382,298.77 
Pratt city6496 $985,486.11 
Prescott city268 $40,657.37 
Preston city146 $22,149.16 
Pretty Prairie city649 $98,457.59 
Princeton city269 $40,809.08 
Protection city463 $70,240.16 
Quenemo city377 $57,193.39 
Quinter city1057 $160,353.88 
Radium city24 $3,640.96 
Ramona city177 $26,852.07 
Randall city62 $9,405.81 
Randolph city156 $23,666.23 
Ransom city260 $39,443.72 
Rantoul city186 $28,217.43 
Raymond city76 $11,529.70 
Reading city227 $34,437.40 
Redfield city143 $21,694.04 
Republic city107 $16,232.61 
Reserve city81 $12,288.24 
Rexford city225 $34,133.99 
Richfield city36 $5,461.44 
Richmond city456 $69,178.21 
Riley city952 $144,424.69 
Robinson city225 $34,133.99 
Roeland Park city6688 $1,014,613.78 
Rolla city356 $54,007.55 
Rose Hill city3968 $601,971.81 
Roseland city67 $10,164.34 
Rossville city1124 $170,518.22 
Rozel city140 $21,238.92 
Rush Center city157 $23,817.94 
Russell city4423 $670,998.32 
Russell Springs city24 $3,640.96 
Sabetha city2583 $391,858.16 
St. Francis city1292 $196,004.93 
St. George city998 $151,403.19 
St. John city1176 $178,406.97 
St. Marys city2658 $403,236.16 
St. Paul city597 $90,568.84 
Salina city46550 $7,061,942.49 
Satanta city1130 $171,428.46 
Savonburg city103 $15,625.78 
Sawyer city131 $19,873.57 
Scammon city444 $67,357.73 
Scandia city342 $51,883.66 
Schoenchen city205 $31,099.85 
Scott City city3748 $568,596.36 
Scottsville city23 $3,489.25 
Scranton city682 $103,463.91 
Sedan city998 $151,403.19 
Sedgwick city1658 $251,529.55 
Selden city211 $32,010.09 
Seneca city2075 $314,791.21 
Severance city90 $13,653.59 
Severy city231 $35,044.23 
Seward city62 $9,405.81 
Sharon city144 $21,845.75 
Sharon Springs city760 $115,297.02 
Silver Lake city1406 $213,299.49 
Simpson city79 $11,984.82 
Smith Center city1570 $238,179.37 
Smolan city204 $30,948.15 
Soldier city132 $20,025.27 
Solomon city1000 $151,706.61 
South Haven city346 $52,490.49 
South Hutchinson city2488 $377,446.03 
Spearville city784 $118,937.98 
Speed city34 $5,158.02 
Spivey city78 $11,833.12 
Spring Hill city7326 $1,111,402.59 
Stafford city949 $143,969.57 
Stark city67 $10,164.34 
Sterling city2209 $335,119.89 
Stockton city1257 $190,695.20 
Strong City city455 $69,026.51 
Sublette city1339 $203,135.14 
Summerfield city147 $22,300.87 
Sun City city48 $7,281.92 
Susank city31 $4,702.90 
Sylvan Grove city266 $40,353.96 
Sylvia city205 $31,099.85 
Syracuse city1706 $258,811.47 
Tampa city102 $15,474.07 
Tescott city291 $44,146.62 
Thayer city470 $71,302.10 
The Highlands city314 $47,635.87 
Timken city65 $9,860.93 
Tipton city193 $29,279.37 
Tonganoxie city5583 $846,977.98 
Toronto city263 $39,898.84 
Towanda city1454 $220,581.40 
Troy city960 $145,638.34 
Turon city371 $56,283.15 
Tyro city197 $29,886.20 
Udall city707 $107,256.57 
Ulysses city5604 $850,163.82 
Uniontown city264 $40,050.54 
Utica city141 $21,390.63 
Valley Center city7325 $1,111,250.89 
Valley Falls city1153 $174,917.72 
Vermillion city102 $15,474.07 
Victoria city1212 $183,868.41 
Vining city42 $6,371.68 
Viola city128 $19,418.45 
Virgil city63 $9,557.52 
WaKeeney city1764 $267,610.45 
Wakefield city920 $139,570.08 
Waldo city30 $4,551.20 
Waldron city10 $1,517.07 
Wallace city60 $9,102.40 
Walnut city227 $34,437.40 
Walton city233 $35,347.64 
Wamego city4732 $717,875.66 
Washington city1060 $160,809.00 
Waterville city636 $96,485.40 
Wathena city1294 $196,308.35 
Waverly city545 $82,680.10 
Webber city24 $3,640.96 
Weir city636 $96,485.40 
Wellington city7662 $1,162,376.01 
Wellsville city1781 $270,189.46 
West Mineral city171 $25,941.83 
Westmoreland city742 $112,566.30 
Westphalia city162 $24,576.47 
Westwood city1641 $248,950.54 
Westwood Hills city391 $59,317.28 
Wetmore city366 $55,524.62 
Wheaton city113 $17,142.85 
White City city581 $88,141.54 
White Cloud city168 $25,486.71 
Whitewater city721 $109,380.46 
Whiting city183 $27,762.31 
Willard city90 $13,536.00 
Williamsburg city391 $59,317.28 
Willis city38 $5,764.85 
Willowbrook city85 $12,895.06 
Wilmore city48 $7,281.92 
Wilsey city143 $21,694.04 
Wilson city724 $109,835.58 
Winchester city526 $79,797.67 
Windom city124 $18,811.62 
Winfield city11943 $1,811,831.99 
Winona city159 $24,121.35 
Woodbine city165 $25,031.59 
Woodston city129 $19,570.15 
Yates Center city1321 $200,404.43 
Zenda city78 $11,833.12 
Zurich city93 $14,108.71 

Based on United States Treasury guidance, the state will require information from each NEU before the disbursal of funds. View the guidance by clicking here or the link below.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories