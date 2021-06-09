Federal COVID-19 relief for 614 cities across Kansas announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six hundred fourteen community governments in Kansas will receive allocations through the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (LFRF) of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The money is going to communities with a population under 50,000 or non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs).
All NEUs receiving funding must certify with the state that they wish to receive their allocation of funds. Any NEU eligible for funding can affirmatively take a step to decline their award which will be reallocated. Instructions for certification with the state will be sent to NEUs directly. For more information, click here.
The complete list of NEUs and federal award allocation amounts can be found below:
|Name
|Population
|Net Allocation
|Abbyville city
|85
|$12,895.06
|Abilene city
|6201
|$940,732.66
|Admire city
|152
|$23,059.40
|Agenda city
|66
|$10,012.64
|Agra city
|241
|$36,561.29
|Albert city
|164
|$24,879.88
|Alden city
|142
|$21,542.34
|Alexander city
|59
|$8,950.69
|Allen city
|172
|$26,093.54
|Alma city
|780
|$118,331.15
|Almena city
|378
|$57,345.10
|Altamont city
|1019
|$154,589.03
|Alta Vista city
|424
|$64,323.60
|Alton city
|91
|$13,805.30
|Altoona city
|379
|$57,496.80
|Americus city
|879
|$133,350.11
|Andale city
|987
|$149,734.42
|Andover city
|13405
|$2,033,627.05
|Anthony city
|2070
|$314,032.67
|Arcadia city
|309
|$46,877.34
|Argonia city
|471
|$71,453.81
|Arkansas City city
|11669
|$1,770,264.38
|Arlington city
|449
|$68,116.27
|Arma city
|1420
|$215,423.38
|Ashland city
|775
|$117,572.62
|Assaria city
|408
|$61,896.30
|Atchison city
|10476
|$1,589,278.40
|Athol city
|41
|$6,219.97
|Atlanta city
|181
|$27,458.90
|Attica city
|557
|$84,500.58
|Atwood city
|1217
|$184,626.94
|Auburn city
|1211
|$183,716.70
|Augusta city
|9345
|$1,417,698.23
|Aurora city
|56
|$8,495.57
|Axtell city
|403
|$61,137.76
|Baldwin City city
|4700
|$713,021.05
|Barnard city
|63
|$9,557.52
|Barnes city
|152
|$23,059.40
|Bartlett city
|73
|$11,074.58
|Basehor city
|6496
|$985,486.11
|Bassett city
|21
|$3,185.84
|Baxter Springs city
|3948
|$598,937.68
|Bazine city
|292
|$44,298.33
|Beattie city
|189
|$28,672.55
|Bel Aire city
|8300
|$1,259,164.83
|Belle Plaine city
|1556
|$236,055.48
|Belleville city
|1879
|$285,056.71
|Beloit city
|3625
|$549,936.45
|Belpre city
|82
|$12,439.94
|Belvue city
|200
|$30,341.32
|Benedict city
|66
|$9,075.00
|Bennington city
|612
|$92,844.44
|Bentley city
|517
|$78,432.32
|Benton city
|871
|$132,136.45
|Bern city
|164
|$24,879.88
|Beverly city
|147
|$22,300.87
|Bird City city
|432
|$65,537.25
|Bison city
|233
|$35,347.64
|Blue Mound city
|270
|$40,960.78
|Blue Rapids city
|961
|$145,790.05
|Bluff City city
|59
|$8,950.69
|Bogue city
|136
|$20,632.10
|Bonner Springs city
|7906
|$1,199,392.42
|Brewster city
|292
|$44,298.33
|Bronson city
|305
|$46,270.51
|Brookville city
|253
|$38,381.77
|Brownell city
|26
|$3,944.37
|Bucklin city
|771
|$116,965.79
|Buffalo city
|209
|$31,706.68
|Buhler city
|1278
|$193,881.04
|Bunker Hill city
|94
|$14,260.42
|Burden city
|526
|$79,797.67
|Burdett city
|221
|$33,527.16
|Burlingame city
|901
|$136,687.65
|Burlington city
|2543
|$385,789.90
|Burns city
|209
|$31,706.68
|Burr Oak city
|161
|$24,424.76
|Burrton city
|860
|$130,467.68
|Bushong city
|33
|$5,006.32
|Bushton city
|255
|$38,685.18
|Byers city
|33
|$5,006.32
|Caldwell city
|987
|$149,734.42
|Cambridge city
|82
|$12,439.94
|Caney city
|1968
|$298,558.60
|Canton city
|695
|$105,436.09
|Carbondale city
|1369
|$207,686.34
|Carlton city
|40
|$6,068.26
|Cassoday city
|123
|$18,659.91
|Cawker City city
|433
|$65,688.96
|Cedar city
|13
|$1,972.19
|Cedar Point city
|27
|$4,096.08
|Cedar Vale city
|508
|$77,066.96
|Centralia city
|525
|$79,645.97
|Chanute city
|9042
|$1,371,731.13
|Chapman city
|1340
|$203,286.85
|Chase city
|438
|$66,447.49
|Chautauqua city
|91
|$13,805.30
|Cheney city
|2167
|$328,748.21
|Cherokee city
|708
|$107,408.28
|Cherryvale city
|2138
|$324,348.72
|Chetopa city
|1018
|$154,437.32
|Cimarron city
|2201
|$333,906.24
|Circleville city
|161
|$24,424.76
|Claflin city
|601
|$91,175.67
|Clay Center city
|3983
|$604,247.41
|Clayton city
|55
|$8,343.86
|Clearwater city
|2552
|$387,155.26
|Clifton city
|505
|$76,611.84
|Climax city
|65
|$9,860.93
|Clyde city
|658
|$99,822.95
|Coats city
|76
|$11,529.70
|Coffeyville city
|9275
|$1,407,078.77
|Colby city
|5370
|$814,664.47
|Coldwater city
|736
|$111,656.06
|Collyer city
|100
|$15,170.66
|Colony city
|414
|$62,806.53
|Columbus city
|3052
|$463,008.56
|Colwich city
|1467
|$222,553.59
|Concordia city
|4987
|$756,560.84
|Conway Springs city
|1218
|$184,778.65
|Coolidge city
|90
|$13,653.59
|Copeland city
|297
|$45,056.86
|Corning city
|164
|$24,879.88
|Cottonwood Falls city
|862
|$130,771.09
|Council Grove city
|2121
|$321,769.71
|Courtland city
|264
|$40,050.54
|Coyville city
|42
|$6,371.68
|Cuba city
|144
|$21,845.75
|Cullison city
|97
|$14,715.54
|Culver city
|114
|$17,294.55
|Cunningham city
|438
|$66,447.49
|Damar city
|125
|$18,963.33
|Danville city
|34
|$5,158.02
|Dearing city
|379
|$57,496.80
|Deerfield city
|690
|$104,677.56
|Delia city
|176
|$26,700.36
|Delphos city
|330
|$50,063.18
|Denison city
|177
|$26,852.07
|Denton city
|141
|$21,390.63
|Derby city
|24943
|$3,784,017.86
|De Soto city
|6512
|$987,913.42
|Dexter city
|274
|$41,567.61
|Dighton city
|902
|$136,839.36
|Dodge City city
|27104
|$4,111,855.84
|Dorrance city
|179
|$27,155.48
|Douglass city
|1658
|$251,529.55
|Downs city
|814
|$123,489.18
|Dresden city
|40
|$6,068.26
|Dunlap city
|28
|$4,247.78
|Durham city
|109
|$16,536.02
|Dwight city
|259
|$39,292.01
|Earlton city
|52
|$7,888.74
|Eastborough city
|732
|$111,049.24
|Easton city
|258
|$39,140.30
|Edgerton city
|1784
|$270,644.58
|Edmond city
|46
|$6,978.50
|Edna city
|402
|$60,986.06
|Edwardsville city
|4495
|$681,921.19
|Effingham city
|522
|$79,190.85
|Elbing city
|226
|$34,285.69
|El Dorado city
|12954
|$1,965,207.37
|Elgin city
|79
|$11,984.82
|Elk City city
|292
|$44,298.33
|Elk Falls city
|93
|$14,108.71
|Elkhart city
|1758
|$266,700.21
|Ellinwood city
|1943
|$294,765.93
|Ellis city
|2011
|$305,081.98
|Ellsworth city
|2961
|$449,203.26
|Elmdale city
|52
|$7,888.74
|Elsmore city
|67
|$10,164.34
|Elwood city
|1192
|$180,834.27
|Emmett city
|186
|$28,217.43
|Emporia city
|24598
|$3,731,679.09
|Englewood city
|69
|$10,467.76
|Ensign city
|183
|$27,762.31
|Enterprise city
|784
|$118,937.98
|Erie city
|1087
|$164,905.08
|Esbon city
|92
|$13,957.01
|Eskridge city
|505
|$76,611.84
|Eudora city
|6411
|$972,591.05
|Eureka city
|2346
|$355,903.70
|Everest city
|274
|$41,567.61
|Fairview city
|248
|$37,623.24
|Fairway city
|3960
|$600,758.16
|Fall River city
|145
|$21,997.46
|Florence city
|435
|$65,992.37
|Fontana city
|239
|$36,257.88
|Ford city
|216
|$32,768.63
|Formoso city
|86
|$13,046.77
|Fort Scott city
|7697
|$1,167,685.74
|Fowler city
|517
|$78,432.32
|Frankfort city
|695
|$105,436.09
|Frederick city
|19
|$-
|Fredonia city
|2225
|$337,547.20
|Frontenac city
|3388
|$513,981.98
|Fulton city
|155
|$23,514.52
|Galatia city
|36
|$5,461.44
|Galena city
|2858
|$433,577.48
|Galesburg city
|119
|$18,053.09
|Galva city
|876
|$132,894.99
|Garden City city
|26408
|$4,006,268.04
|Garden Plain city
|909
|$137,901.30
|Gardner city
|22031
|$3,342,248.23
|Garfield city
|169
|$25,638.42
|Garnett city
|3235
|$490,770.87
|Gas city
|501
|$76,005.01
|Gaylord city
|105
|$15,929.19
|Gem city
|85
|$12,895.06
|Geneseo city
|257
|$38,988.60
|Geuda Springs city
|176
|$26,700.36
|Girard city
|2671
|$405,208.34
|Glade city
|90
|$13,653.59
|Glasco city
|455
|$69,026.51
|Glen Elder city
|423
|$64,171.89
|Goddard city
|4796
|$727,584.88
|Goessel city
|501
|$76,005.01
|Goff city
|118
|$17,901.38
|Goodland city
|4406
|$668,419.30
|Gorham city
|337
|$51,125.13
|Gove City city
|70
|$10,619.46
|Grainfield city
|244
|$37,016.41
|Grandview Plaza city
|1528
|$231,807.69
|Great Bend city
|14974
|$2,271,654.71
|Greeley city
|296
|$44,905.16
|Green city
|121
|$18,356.50
|Greenleaf city
|305
|$46,270.51
|Greensburg city
|778
|$118,027.74
|Grenola city
|188
|$28,520.84
|Gridley city
|324
|$49,152.94
|Grinnell city
|230
|$34,892.52
|Gypsum city
|391
|$59,317.28
|Haddam city
|96
|$14,563.83
|Halstead city
|2041
|$309,633.18
|Hamilton city
|242
|$36,713.00
|Hamlin city
|36
|$5,461.44
|Hanover city
|648
|$98,305.88
|Hanston city
|201
|$30,493.03
|Hardtner city
|158
|$23,969.64
|Harper city
|1317
|$199,797.60
|Hartford city
|371
|$56,283.15
|Harveyville city
|248
|$37,623.24
|Havana city
|105
|$15,929.19
|Haven city
|1188
|$180,227.45
|Havensville city
|155
|$23,514.52
|Haviland city
|672
|$101,946.84
|Hays city
|20744
|$3,147,001.83
|Haysville city
|11338
|$1,720,049.49
|Hazelton city
|86
|$13,046.77
|Hepler city
|131
|$19,873.57
|Herington city
|2268
|$344,070.58
|Herndon city
|130
|$19,721.86
|Hesston city
|3742
|$567,686.12
|Hiawatha city
|3118
|$473,021.20
|Highland city
|995
|$150,948.07
|Hill City city
|1410
|$213,906.31
|Hillsboro city
|2816
|$427,205.80
|Hoisington city
|2470
|$374,715.32
|Holcomb city
|2073
|$314,487.79
|Hollenberg city
|20
|$3,034.13
|Holton city
|3208
|$486,674.79
|Holyrood city
|415
|$62,958.24
|Hope city
|329
|$49,911.47
|Horace city
|66
|$10,012.64
|Horton city
|1685
|$255,625.63
|Howard city
|606
|$91,934.20
|Hoxie city
|1193
|$180,985.98
|Hoyt city
|630
|$95,575.16
|Hudson city
|124
|$18,811.62
|Hugoton city
|3745
|$568,141.24
|Humboldt city
|1769
|$268,368.99
|Hunnewell city
|64
|$9,709.22
|Hunter city
|54
|$8,192.16
|Huron city
|73
|$11,074.58
|Hutchinson city
|40383
|$6,126,367.86
|Independence city
|8505
|$1,290,264.68
|Ingalls city
|289
|$43,843.21
|Inman city
|1334
|$202,376.61
|Iola city
|5266
|$798,886.99
|Isabel city
|81
|$12,288.24
|Iuka city
|156
|$23,666.23
|Jamestown city
|263
|$39,898.84
|Jennings city
|92
|$13,957.01
|Jetmore city
|813
|$123,337.47
|Jewell city
|402
|$60,986.06
|Johnson City city
|1343
|$203,741.97
|Junction City city
|21482
|$3,258,961.30
|Kanopolis city
|452
|$68,571.39
|Kanorado city
|154
|$23,362.82
|Kechi city
|2005
|$304,171.74
|Kensington city
|437
|$66,295.79
|Kincaid city
|116
|$17,597.97
|Kingman city
|2842
|$431,150.17
|Kinsley city
|1353
|$205,259.04
|Kiowa city
|931
|$141,238.85
|Kirwin city
|156
|$23,666.23
|Kismet city
|435
|$65,992.37
|Labette city
|66
|$10,012.64
|La Crosse city
|1232
|$186,902.54
|La Cygne city
|1119
|$169,759.69
|La Harpe city
|530
|$80,404.50
|Lake Quivira city
|933
|$141,542.26
|Lakin city
|2141
|$324,803.84
|Lancaster city
|283
|$42,932.97
|Lane city
|225
|$34,133.99
|Langdon city
|41
|$6,219.97
|Lansing city
|11949
|$1,812,742.23
|Larned city
|3671
|$556,914.95
|Latham city
|138
|$20,935.51
|Latimer city
|19
|$2,882.43
|Leawood city
|34727
|$5,268,315.29
|Lebanon city
|198
|$30,037.91
|Lebo city
|887
|$134,563.76
|Lecompton city
|654
|$99,216.12
|Lehigh city
|169
|$25,638.42
|Lenora city
|230
|$34,892.52
|Leon city
|733
|$111,200.94
|Leona city
|50
|$7,585.33
|Leonardville city
|431
|$65,385.55
|Leoti city
|1448
|$219,671.16
|LeRoy city
|538
|$81,618.15
|Lewis city
|416
|$63,109.95
|Liberal city
|19174
|$2,908,822.46
|Liberty city
|111
|$16,839.43
|Liebenthal city
|94
|$14,260.42
|Lincoln Center city
|1181
|$179,165.50
|Lincolnville city
|193
|$29,279.37
|Lindsborg city
|3290
|$499,114.73
|Linn city
|382
|$57,951.92
|Linn Valley city
|868
|$131,681.33
|Linwood city
|419
|$63,565.07
|Little River city
|522
|$79,190.85
|Logan city
|534
|$81,011.33
|Lone Elm city
|23
|$3,489.25
|Longford city
|72
|$10,922.88
|Long Island city
|121
|$18,356.50
|Longton city
|308
|$46,725.63
|Lorraine city
|127
|$19,266.74
|Lost Springs city
|67
|$10,164.34
|Louisburg city
|4562
|$692,085.53
|Louisville city
|225
|$34,133.99
|Lucas city
|391
|$59,317.28
|Luray city
|184
|$27,914.02
|Lyndon city
|1021
|$154,892.44
|Lyons city
|3504
|$531,579.95
|McCracken city
|176
|$26,700.36
|McCune city
|412
|$62,503.12
|McDonald city
|157
|$23,817.94
|McFarland city
|248
|$37,623.24
|Macksville city
|530
|$80,404.50
|McLouth city
|849
|$128,798.91
|McPherson city
|13061
|$1,981,439.98
|Madison city
|618
|$93,754.68
|Mahaska city
|76
|$11,529.70
|Maize city
|4934
|$748,520.39
|Manchester city
|96
|$14,563.83
|Mankato city
|816
|$123,792.59
|Manter city
|154
|$23,362.82
|Maple Hill city
|606
|$91,934.20
|Mapleton city
|81
|$12,288.24
|Marion city
|1775
|$269,279.23
|Marquette city
|599
|$90,872.26
|Marysville city
|3269
|$495,928.89
|Matfield Green city
|43
|$6,523.38
|Mayetta city
|346
|$52,490.49
|Mayfield city
|107
|$16,232.61
|Meade city
|1523
|$231,049.16
|Medicine Lodge city
|1835
|$278,381.62
|Melvern city
|374
|$56,738.27
|Menlo city
|59
|$8,950.69
|Meriden city
|780
|$118,331.15
|Merriam city
|11081
|$1,681,060.90
|Milan city
|78
|$11,833.12
|Milford city
|511
|$77,522.08
|Miltonvale city
|487
|$73,881.12
|Minneapolis city
|1900
|$288,242.55
|Minneola city
|679
|$103,008.79
|Mission city
|9911
|$1,503,564.17
|Mission Hills city
|3547
|$538,103.33
|Mission Woods city
|193
|$29,279.37
|Moline city
|323
|$49,001.23
|Montezuma city
|964
|$146,245.17
|Moran city
|510
|$77,370.37
|Morganville city
|190
|$28,824.26
|Morland city
|146
|$22,149.16
|Morrill city
|227
|$34,437.40
|Morrowville city
|147
|$22,300.87
|Moscow city
|299
|$45,360.28
|Mound City city
|678
|$102,857.08
|Moundridge city
|1869
|$283,539.65
|Mound Valley city
|372
|$56,434.86
|Mount Hope city
|801
|$121,516.99
|Mulberry city
|521
|$79,039.14
|Mullinville city
|241
|$36,561.29
|Mulvane city
|6489
|$984,424.16
|Munden city
|93
|$14,108.71
|Muscotah city
|167
|$25,335.00
|Narka city
|86
|$13,046.77
|Nashville city
|57
|$8,647.28
|Natoma city
|295
|$44,753.45
|Neodesha city
|2262
|$343,160.34
|Neosho Falls city
|137
|$20,783.80
|Neosho Rapids city
|262
|$39,747.13
|Ness City city
|1303
|$197,673.71
|Netawaka city
|137
|$20,783.80
|New Albany city
|51
|$7,612.50
|New Cambria city
|126
|$19,115.03
|New Strawn city
|380
|$57,648.51
|Newton city
|18861
|$2,861,338.29
|Nickerson city
|998
|$151,403.19
|Niotaze city
|73
|$11,074.58
|Norcatur city
|144
|$21,845.75
|North Newton city
|1762
|$267,307.04
|Norton city
|2722
|$412,945.38
|Nortonville city
|610
|$92,541.03
|Norwich city
|440
|$66,750.91
|Oak Hill city
|23
|$3,489.25
|Oakley city
|2075
|$314,791.21
|Oberlin city
|1700
|$257,901.23
|Offerle city
|183
|$27,762.31
|Ogden city
|1958
|$297,041.53
|Oketo city
|63
|$9,557.52
|Olivet city
|67
|$10,164.34
|Olmitz city
|105
|$15,929.19
|Olpe city
|535
|$81,163.03
|Olsburg city
|218
|$33,072.04
|Onaga city
|682
|$103,463.91
|Oneida city
|72
|$10,922.88
|Osage City city
|2809
|$426,143.86
|Osawatomie city
|4284
|$649,911.10
|Osborne city
|1272
|$192,970.80
|Oskaloosa city
|1057
|$160,353.88
|Oswego city
|1680
|$254,867.10
|Otis city
|260
|$39,443.72
|Ottawa city
|12254
|$1,859,012.75
|Overbrook city
|1023
|$155,195.86
|Oxford city
|999
|$151,554.90
|Ozawkie city
|620
|$94,058.10
|Palco city
|267
|$40,505.66
|Palmer city
|104
|$15,777.49
|Paola city
|5719
|$867,610.08
|Paradise city
|48
|$7,281.92
|Park city
|113
|$17,142.85
|Park City city
|7764
|$1,177,850.09
|Parker city
|266
|$40,353.96
|Parkerfield city
|415
|$62,958.24
|Parkerville city
|61
|$9,254.10
|Parsons city
|9477
|$1,437,723.50
|Partridge city
|240
|$36,409.59
|Pawnee Rock city
|231
|$35,044.23
|Paxico city
|215
|$32,616.92
|Peabody city
|1101
|$167,028.97
|Penalosa city
|17
|$2,579.01
|Perry city
|910
|$138,053.01
|Peru city
|124
|$18,811.62
|Phillipsburg city
|2445
|$370,922.65
|Pittsburg city
|20050
|$3,041,717.44
|Plains city
|1021
|$154,892.44
|Plainville city
|1804
|$273,678.72
|Pleasanton city
|1162
|$176,283.08
|Plevna city
|98
|$14,867.25
|Pomona city
|820
|$124,399.42
|Portis city
|91
|$13,805.30
|Potwin city
|437
|$66,295.79
|Powhattan city
|72
|$10,922.88
|Prairie View city
|119
|$18,053.09
|Prairie Village city
|22295
|$3,382,298.77
|Pratt city
|6496
|$985,486.11
|Prescott city
|268
|$40,657.37
|Preston city
|146
|$22,149.16
|Pretty Prairie city
|649
|$98,457.59
|Princeton city
|269
|$40,809.08
|Protection city
|463
|$70,240.16
|Quenemo city
|377
|$57,193.39
|Quinter city
|1057
|$160,353.88
|Radium city
|24
|$3,640.96
|Ramona city
|177
|$26,852.07
|Randall city
|62
|$9,405.81
|Randolph city
|156
|$23,666.23
|Ransom city
|260
|$39,443.72
|Rantoul city
|186
|$28,217.43
|Raymond city
|76
|$11,529.70
|Reading city
|227
|$34,437.40
|Redfield city
|143
|$21,694.04
|Republic city
|107
|$16,232.61
|Reserve city
|81
|$12,288.24
|Rexford city
|225
|$34,133.99
|Richfield city
|36
|$5,461.44
|Richmond city
|456
|$69,178.21
|Riley city
|952
|$144,424.69
|Robinson city
|225
|$34,133.99
|Roeland Park city
|6688
|$1,014,613.78
|Rolla city
|356
|$54,007.55
|Rose Hill city
|3968
|$601,971.81
|Roseland city
|67
|$10,164.34
|Rossville city
|1124
|$170,518.22
|Rozel city
|140
|$21,238.92
|Rush Center city
|157
|$23,817.94
|Russell city
|4423
|$670,998.32
|Russell Springs city
|24
|$3,640.96
|Sabetha city
|2583
|$391,858.16
|St. Francis city
|1292
|$196,004.93
|St. George city
|998
|$151,403.19
|St. John city
|1176
|$178,406.97
|St. Marys city
|2658
|$403,236.16
|St. Paul city
|597
|$90,568.84
|Salina city
|46550
|$7,061,942.49
|Satanta city
|1130
|$171,428.46
|Savonburg city
|103
|$15,625.78
|Sawyer city
|131
|$19,873.57
|Scammon city
|444
|$67,357.73
|Scandia city
|342
|$51,883.66
|Schoenchen city
|205
|$31,099.85
|Scott City city
|3748
|$568,596.36
|Scottsville city
|23
|$3,489.25
|Scranton city
|682
|$103,463.91
|Sedan city
|998
|$151,403.19
|Sedgwick city
|1658
|$251,529.55
|Selden city
|211
|$32,010.09
|Seneca city
|2075
|$314,791.21
|Severance city
|90
|$13,653.59
|Severy city
|231
|$35,044.23
|Seward city
|62
|$9,405.81
|Sharon city
|144
|$21,845.75
|Sharon Springs city
|760
|$115,297.02
|Silver Lake city
|1406
|$213,299.49
|Simpson city
|79
|$11,984.82
|Smith Center city
|1570
|$238,179.37
|Smolan city
|204
|$30,948.15
|Soldier city
|132
|$20,025.27
|Solomon city
|1000
|$151,706.61
|South Haven city
|346
|$52,490.49
|South Hutchinson city
|2488
|$377,446.03
|Spearville city
|784
|$118,937.98
|Speed city
|34
|$5,158.02
|Spivey city
|78
|$11,833.12
|Spring Hill city
|7326
|$1,111,402.59
|Stafford city
|949
|$143,969.57
|Stark city
|67
|$10,164.34
|Sterling city
|2209
|$335,119.89
|Stockton city
|1257
|$190,695.20
|Strong City city
|455
|$69,026.51
|Sublette city
|1339
|$203,135.14
|Summerfield city
|147
|$22,300.87
|Sun City city
|48
|$7,281.92
|Susank city
|31
|$4,702.90
|Sylvan Grove city
|266
|$40,353.96
|Sylvia city
|205
|$31,099.85
|Syracuse city
|1706
|$258,811.47
|Tampa city
|102
|$15,474.07
|Tescott city
|291
|$44,146.62
|Thayer city
|470
|$71,302.10
|The Highlands city
|314
|$47,635.87
|Timken city
|65
|$9,860.93
|Tipton city
|193
|$29,279.37
|Tonganoxie city
|5583
|$846,977.98
|Toronto city
|263
|$39,898.84
|Towanda city
|1454
|$220,581.40
|Troy city
|960
|$145,638.34
|Turon city
|371
|$56,283.15
|Tyro city
|197
|$29,886.20
|Udall city
|707
|$107,256.57
|Ulysses city
|5604
|$850,163.82
|Uniontown city
|264
|$40,050.54
|Utica city
|141
|$21,390.63
|Valley Center city
|7325
|$1,111,250.89
|Valley Falls city
|1153
|$174,917.72
|Vermillion city
|102
|$15,474.07
|Victoria city
|1212
|$183,868.41
|Vining city
|42
|$6,371.68
|Viola city
|128
|$19,418.45
|Virgil city
|63
|$9,557.52
|WaKeeney city
|1764
|$267,610.45
|Wakefield city
|920
|$139,570.08
|Waldo city
|30
|$4,551.20
|Waldron city
|10
|$1,517.07
|Wallace city
|60
|$9,102.40
|Walnut city
|227
|$34,437.40
|Walton city
|233
|$35,347.64
|Wamego city
|4732
|$717,875.66
|Washington city
|1060
|$160,809.00
|Waterville city
|636
|$96,485.40
|Wathena city
|1294
|$196,308.35
|Waverly city
|545
|$82,680.10
|Webber city
|24
|$3,640.96
|Weir city
|636
|$96,485.40
|Wellington city
|7662
|$1,162,376.01
|Wellsville city
|1781
|$270,189.46
|West Mineral city
|171
|$25,941.83
|Westmoreland city
|742
|$112,566.30
|Westphalia city
|162
|$24,576.47
|Westwood city
|1641
|$248,950.54
|Westwood Hills city
|391
|$59,317.28
|Wetmore city
|366
|$55,524.62
|Wheaton city
|113
|$17,142.85
|White City city
|581
|$88,141.54
|White Cloud city
|168
|$25,486.71
|Whitewater city
|721
|$109,380.46
|Whiting city
|183
|$27,762.31
|Willard city
|90
|$13,536.00
|Williamsburg city
|391
|$59,317.28
|Willis city
|38
|$5,764.85
|Willowbrook city
|85
|$12,895.06
|Wilmore city
|48
|$7,281.92
|Wilsey city
|143
|$21,694.04
|Wilson city
|724
|$109,835.58
|Winchester city
|526
|$79,797.67
|Windom city
|124
|$18,811.62
|Winfield city
|11943
|$1,811,831.99
|Winona city
|159
|$24,121.35
|Woodbine city
|165
|$25,031.59
|Woodston city
|129
|$19,570.15
|Yates Center city
|1321
|$200,404.43
|Zenda city
|78
|$11,833.12
|Zurich city
|93
|$14,108.71
Based on United States Treasury guidance, the state will require information from each NEU before the disbursal of funds. View the guidance by clicking here or the link below.