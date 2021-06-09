Federal COVID-19 relief for 614 cities across Kansas announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Six hundred fourteen community governments in Kansas will receive allocations through the Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (LFRF) of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The money is going to communities with a population under 50,000 or non-entitlement units of local government (NEUs).

All NEUs receiving funding must certify with the state that they wish to receive their allocation of funds. Any NEU eligible for funding can affirmatively take a step to decline their award which will be reallocated. Instructions for certification with the state will be sent to NEUs directly. For more information, click here.

The complete list of NEUs and federal award allocation amounts can be found below:

Name Population Net Allocation Abbyville city 85 $12,895.06 Abilene city 6201 $940,732.66 Admire city 152 $23,059.40 Agenda city 66 $10,012.64 Agra city 241 $36,561.29 Albert city 164 $24,879.88 Alden city 142 $21,542.34 Alexander city 59 $8,950.69 Allen city 172 $26,093.54 Alma city 780 $118,331.15 Almena city 378 $57,345.10 Altamont city 1019 $154,589.03 Alta Vista city 424 $64,323.60 Alton city 91 $13,805.30 Altoona city 379 $57,496.80 Americus city 879 $133,350.11 Andale city 987 $149,734.42 Andover city 13405 $2,033,627.05 Anthony city 2070 $314,032.67 Arcadia city 309 $46,877.34 Argonia city 471 $71,453.81 Arkansas City city 11669 $1,770,264.38 Arlington city 449 $68,116.27 Arma city 1420 $215,423.38 Ashland city 775 $117,572.62 Assaria city 408 $61,896.30 Atchison city 10476 $1,589,278.40 Athol city 41 $6,219.97 Atlanta city 181 $27,458.90 Attica city 557 $84,500.58 Atwood city 1217 $184,626.94 Auburn city 1211 $183,716.70 Augusta city 9345 $1,417,698.23 Aurora city 56 $8,495.57 Axtell city 403 $61,137.76 Baldwin City city 4700 $713,021.05 Barnard city 63 $9,557.52 Barnes city 152 $23,059.40 Bartlett city 73 $11,074.58 Basehor city 6496 $985,486.11 Bassett city 21 $3,185.84 Baxter Springs city 3948 $598,937.68 Bazine city 292 $44,298.33 Beattie city 189 $28,672.55 Bel Aire city 8300 $1,259,164.83 Belle Plaine city 1556 $236,055.48 Belleville city 1879 $285,056.71 Beloit city 3625 $549,936.45 Belpre city 82 $12,439.94 Belvue city 200 $30,341.32 Benedict city 66 $9,075.00 Bennington city 612 $92,844.44 Bentley city 517 $78,432.32 Benton city 871 $132,136.45 Bern city 164 $24,879.88 Beverly city 147 $22,300.87 Bird City city 432 $65,537.25 Bison city 233 $35,347.64 Blue Mound city 270 $40,960.78 Blue Rapids city 961 $145,790.05 Bluff City city 59 $8,950.69 Bogue city 136 $20,632.10 Bonner Springs city 7906 $1,199,392.42 Brewster city 292 $44,298.33 Bronson city 305 $46,270.51 Brookville city 253 $38,381.77 Brownell city 26 $3,944.37 Bucklin city 771 $116,965.79 Buffalo city 209 $31,706.68 Buhler city 1278 $193,881.04 Bunker Hill city 94 $14,260.42 Burden city 526 $79,797.67 Burdett city 221 $33,527.16 Burlingame city 901 $136,687.65 Burlington city 2543 $385,789.90 Burns city 209 $31,706.68 Burr Oak city 161 $24,424.76 Burrton city 860 $130,467.68 Bushong city 33 $5,006.32 Bushton city 255 $38,685.18 Byers city 33 $5,006.32 Caldwell city 987 $149,734.42 Cambridge city 82 $12,439.94 Caney city 1968 $298,558.60 Canton city 695 $105,436.09 Carbondale city 1369 $207,686.34 Carlton city 40 $6,068.26 Cassoday city 123 $18,659.91 Cawker City city 433 $65,688.96 Cedar city 13 $1,972.19 Cedar Point city 27 $4,096.08 Cedar Vale city 508 $77,066.96 Centralia city 525 $79,645.97 Chanute city 9042 $1,371,731.13 Chapman city 1340 $203,286.85 Chase city 438 $66,447.49 Chautauqua city 91 $13,805.30 Cheney city 2167 $328,748.21 Cherokee city 708 $107,408.28 Cherryvale city 2138 $324,348.72 Chetopa city 1018 $154,437.32 Cimarron city 2201 $333,906.24 Circleville city 161 $24,424.76 Claflin city 601 $91,175.67 Clay Center city 3983 $604,247.41 Clayton city 55 $8,343.86 Clearwater city 2552 $387,155.26 Clifton city 505 $76,611.84 Climax city 65 $9,860.93 Clyde city 658 $99,822.95 Coats city 76 $11,529.70 Coffeyville city 9275 $1,407,078.77 Colby city 5370 $814,664.47 Coldwater city 736 $111,656.06 Collyer city 100 $15,170.66 Colony city 414 $62,806.53 Columbus city 3052 $463,008.56 Colwich city 1467 $222,553.59 Concordia city 4987 $756,560.84 Conway Springs city 1218 $184,778.65 Coolidge city 90 $13,653.59 Copeland city 297 $45,056.86 Corning city 164 $24,879.88 Cottonwood Falls city 862 $130,771.09 Council Grove city 2121 $321,769.71 Courtland city 264 $40,050.54 Coyville city 42 $6,371.68 Cuba city 144 $21,845.75 Cullison city 97 $14,715.54 Culver city 114 $17,294.55 Cunningham city 438 $66,447.49 Damar city 125 $18,963.33 Danville city 34 $5,158.02 Dearing city 379 $57,496.80 Deerfield city 690 $104,677.56 Delia city 176 $26,700.36 Delphos city 330 $50,063.18 Denison city 177 $26,852.07 Denton city 141 $21,390.63 Derby city 24943 $3,784,017.86 De Soto city 6512 $987,913.42 Dexter city 274 $41,567.61 Dighton city 902 $136,839.36 Dodge City city 27104 $4,111,855.84 Dorrance city 179 $27,155.48 Douglass city 1658 $251,529.55 Downs city 814 $123,489.18 Dresden city 40 $6,068.26 Dunlap city 28 $4,247.78 Durham city 109 $16,536.02 Dwight city 259 $39,292.01 Earlton city 52 $7,888.74 Eastborough city 732 $111,049.24 Easton city 258 $39,140.30 Edgerton city 1784 $270,644.58 Edmond city 46 $6,978.50 Edna city 402 $60,986.06 Edwardsville city 4495 $681,921.19 Effingham city 522 $79,190.85 Elbing city 226 $34,285.69 El Dorado city 12954 $1,965,207.37 Elgin city 79 $11,984.82 Elk City city 292 $44,298.33 Elk Falls city 93 $14,108.71 Elkhart city 1758 $266,700.21 Ellinwood city 1943 $294,765.93 Ellis city 2011 $305,081.98 Ellsworth city 2961 $449,203.26 Elmdale city 52 $7,888.74 Elsmore city 67 $10,164.34 Elwood city 1192 $180,834.27 Emmett city 186 $28,217.43 Emporia city 24598 $3,731,679.09 Englewood city 69 $10,467.76 Ensign city 183 $27,762.31 Enterprise city 784 $118,937.98 Erie city 1087 $164,905.08 Esbon city 92 $13,957.01 Eskridge city 505 $76,611.84 Eudora city 6411 $972,591.05 Eureka city 2346 $355,903.70 Everest city 274 $41,567.61 Fairview city 248 $37,623.24 Fairway city 3960 $600,758.16 Fall River city 145 $21,997.46 Florence city 435 $65,992.37 Fontana city 239 $36,257.88 Ford city 216 $32,768.63 Formoso city 86 $13,046.77 Fort Scott city 7697 $1,167,685.74 Fowler city 517 $78,432.32 Frankfort city 695 $105,436.09 Frederick city 19 $- Fredonia city 2225 $337,547.20 Frontenac city 3388 $513,981.98 Fulton city 155 $23,514.52 Galatia city 36 $5,461.44 Galena city 2858 $433,577.48 Galesburg city 119 $18,053.09 Galva city 876 $132,894.99 Garden City city 26408 $4,006,268.04 Garden Plain city 909 $137,901.30 Gardner city 22031 $3,342,248.23 Garfield city 169 $25,638.42 Garnett city 3235 $490,770.87 Gas city 501 $76,005.01 Gaylord city 105 $15,929.19 Gem city 85 $12,895.06 Geneseo city 257 $38,988.60 Geuda Springs city 176 $26,700.36 Girard city 2671 $405,208.34 Glade city 90 $13,653.59 Glasco city 455 $69,026.51 Glen Elder city 423 $64,171.89 Goddard city 4796 $727,584.88 Goessel city 501 $76,005.01 Goff city 118 $17,901.38 Goodland city 4406 $668,419.30 Gorham city 337 $51,125.13 Gove City city 70 $10,619.46 Grainfield city 244 $37,016.41 Grandview Plaza city 1528 $231,807.69 Great Bend city 14974 $2,271,654.71 Greeley city 296 $44,905.16 Green city 121 $18,356.50 Greenleaf city 305 $46,270.51 Greensburg city 778 $118,027.74 Grenola city 188 $28,520.84 Gridley city 324 $49,152.94 Grinnell city 230 $34,892.52 Gypsum city 391 $59,317.28 Haddam city 96 $14,563.83 Halstead city 2041 $309,633.18 Hamilton city 242 $36,713.00 Hamlin city 36 $5,461.44 Hanover city 648 $98,305.88 Hanston city 201 $30,493.03 Hardtner city 158 $23,969.64 Harper city 1317 $199,797.60 Hartford city 371 $56,283.15 Harveyville city 248 $37,623.24 Havana city 105 $15,929.19 Haven city 1188 $180,227.45 Havensville city 155 $23,514.52 Haviland city 672 $101,946.84 Hays city 20744 $3,147,001.83 Haysville city 11338 $1,720,049.49 Hazelton city 86 $13,046.77 Hepler city 131 $19,873.57 Herington city 2268 $344,070.58 Herndon city 130 $19,721.86 Hesston city 3742 $567,686.12 Hiawatha city 3118 $473,021.20 Highland city 995 $150,948.07 Hill City city 1410 $213,906.31 Hillsboro city 2816 $427,205.80 Hoisington city 2470 $374,715.32 Holcomb city 2073 $314,487.79 Hollenberg city 20 $3,034.13 Holton city 3208 $486,674.79 Holyrood city 415 $62,958.24 Hope city 329 $49,911.47 Horace city 66 $10,012.64 Horton city 1685 $255,625.63 Howard city 606 $91,934.20 Hoxie city 1193 $180,985.98 Hoyt city 630 $95,575.16 Hudson city 124 $18,811.62 Hugoton city 3745 $568,141.24 Humboldt city 1769 $268,368.99 Hunnewell city 64 $9,709.22 Hunter city 54 $8,192.16 Huron city 73 $11,074.58 Hutchinson city 40383 $6,126,367.86 Independence city 8505 $1,290,264.68 Ingalls city 289 $43,843.21 Inman city 1334 $202,376.61 Iola city 5266 $798,886.99 Isabel city 81 $12,288.24 Iuka city 156 $23,666.23 Jamestown city 263 $39,898.84 Jennings city 92 $13,957.01 Jetmore city 813 $123,337.47 Jewell city 402 $60,986.06 Johnson City city 1343 $203,741.97 Junction City city 21482 $3,258,961.30 Kanopolis city 452 $68,571.39 Kanorado city 154 $23,362.82 Kechi city 2005 $304,171.74 Kensington city 437 $66,295.79 Kincaid city 116 $17,597.97 Kingman city 2842 $431,150.17 Kinsley city 1353 $205,259.04 Kiowa city 931 $141,238.85 Kirwin city 156 $23,666.23 Kismet city 435 $65,992.37 Labette city 66 $10,012.64 La Crosse city 1232 $186,902.54 La Cygne city 1119 $169,759.69 La Harpe city 530 $80,404.50 Lake Quivira city 933 $141,542.26 Lakin city 2141 $324,803.84 Lancaster city 283 $42,932.97 Lane city 225 $34,133.99 Langdon city 41 $6,219.97 Lansing city 11949 $1,812,742.23 Larned city 3671 $556,914.95 Latham city 138 $20,935.51 Latimer city 19 $2,882.43 Leawood city 34727 $5,268,315.29 Lebanon city 198 $30,037.91 Lebo city 887 $134,563.76 Lecompton city 654 $99,216.12 Lehigh city 169 $25,638.42 Lenora city 230 $34,892.52 Leon city 733 $111,200.94 Leona city 50 $7,585.33 Leonardville city 431 $65,385.55 Leoti city 1448 $219,671.16 LeRoy city 538 $81,618.15 Lewis city 416 $63,109.95 Liberal city 19174 $2,908,822.46 Liberty city 111 $16,839.43 Liebenthal city 94 $14,260.42 Lincoln Center city 1181 $179,165.50 Lincolnville city 193 $29,279.37 Lindsborg city 3290 $499,114.73 Linn city 382 $57,951.92 Linn Valley city 868 $131,681.33 Linwood city 419 $63,565.07 Little River city 522 $79,190.85 Logan city 534 $81,011.33 Lone Elm city 23 $3,489.25 Longford city 72 $10,922.88 Long Island city 121 $18,356.50 Longton city 308 $46,725.63 Lorraine city 127 $19,266.74 Lost Springs city 67 $10,164.34 Louisburg city 4562 $692,085.53 Louisville city 225 $34,133.99 Lucas city 391 $59,317.28 Luray city 184 $27,914.02 Lyndon city 1021 $154,892.44 Lyons city 3504 $531,579.95 McCracken city 176 $26,700.36 McCune city 412 $62,503.12 McDonald city 157 $23,817.94 McFarland city 248 $37,623.24 Macksville city 530 $80,404.50 McLouth city 849 $128,798.91 McPherson city 13061 $1,981,439.98 Madison city 618 $93,754.68 Mahaska city 76 $11,529.70 Maize city 4934 $748,520.39 Manchester city 96 $14,563.83 Mankato city 816 $123,792.59 Manter city 154 $23,362.82 Maple Hill city 606 $91,934.20 Mapleton city 81 $12,288.24 Marion city 1775 $269,279.23 Marquette city 599 $90,872.26 Marysville city 3269 $495,928.89 Matfield Green city 43 $6,523.38 Mayetta city 346 $52,490.49 Mayfield city 107 $16,232.61 Meade city 1523 $231,049.16 Medicine Lodge city 1835 $278,381.62 Melvern city 374 $56,738.27 Menlo city 59 $8,950.69 Meriden city 780 $118,331.15 Merriam city 11081 $1,681,060.90 Milan city 78 $11,833.12 Milford city 511 $77,522.08 Miltonvale city 487 $73,881.12 Minneapolis city 1900 $288,242.55 Minneola city 679 $103,008.79 Mission city 9911 $1,503,564.17 Mission Hills city 3547 $538,103.33 Mission Woods city 193 $29,279.37 Moline city 323 $49,001.23 Montezuma city 964 $146,245.17 Moran city 510 $77,370.37 Morganville city 190 $28,824.26 Morland city 146 $22,149.16 Morrill city 227 $34,437.40 Morrowville city 147 $22,300.87 Moscow city 299 $45,360.28 Mound City city 678 $102,857.08 Moundridge city 1869 $283,539.65 Mound Valley city 372 $56,434.86 Mount Hope city 801 $121,516.99 Mulberry city 521 $79,039.14 Mullinville city 241 $36,561.29 Mulvane city 6489 $984,424.16 Munden city 93 $14,108.71 Muscotah city 167 $25,335.00 Narka city 86 $13,046.77 Nashville city 57 $8,647.28 Natoma city 295 $44,753.45 Neodesha city 2262 $343,160.34 Neosho Falls city 137 $20,783.80 Neosho Rapids city 262 $39,747.13 Ness City city 1303 $197,673.71 Netawaka city 137 $20,783.80 New Albany city 51 $7,612.50 New Cambria city 126 $19,115.03 New Strawn city 380 $57,648.51 Newton city 18861 $2,861,338.29 Nickerson city 998 $151,403.19 Niotaze city 73 $11,074.58 Norcatur city 144 $21,845.75 North Newton city 1762 $267,307.04 Norton city 2722 $412,945.38 Nortonville city 610 $92,541.03 Norwich city 440 $66,750.91 Oak Hill city 23 $3,489.25 Oakley city 2075 $314,791.21 Oberlin city 1700 $257,901.23 Offerle city 183 $27,762.31 Ogden city 1958 $297,041.53 Oketo city 63 $9,557.52 Olivet city 67 $10,164.34 Olmitz city 105 $15,929.19 Olpe city 535 $81,163.03 Olsburg city 218 $33,072.04 Onaga city 682 $103,463.91 Oneida city 72 $10,922.88 Osage City city 2809 $426,143.86 Osawatomie city 4284 $649,911.10 Osborne city 1272 $192,970.80 Oskaloosa city 1057 $160,353.88 Oswego city 1680 $254,867.10 Otis city 260 $39,443.72 Ottawa city 12254 $1,859,012.75 Overbrook city 1023 $155,195.86 Oxford city 999 $151,554.90 Ozawkie city 620 $94,058.10 Palco city 267 $40,505.66 Palmer city 104 $15,777.49 Paola city 5719 $867,610.08 Paradise city 48 $7,281.92 Park city 113 $17,142.85 Park City city 7764 $1,177,850.09 Parker city 266 $40,353.96 Parkerfield city 415 $62,958.24 Parkerville city 61 $9,254.10 Parsons city 9477 $1,437,723.50 Partridge city 240 $36,409.59 Pawnee Rock city 231 $35,044.23 Paxico city 215 $32,616.92 Peabody city 1101 $167,028.97 Penalosa city 17 $2,579.01 Perry city 910 $138,053.01 Peru city 124 $18,811.62 Phillipsburg city 2445 $370,922.65 Pittsburg city 20050 $3,041,717.44 Plains city 1021 $154,892.44 Plainville city 1804 $273,678.72 Pleasanton city 1162 $176,283.08 Plevna city 98 $14,867.25 Pomona city 820 $124,399.42 Portis city 91 $13,805.30 Potwin city 437 $66,295.79 Powhattan city 72 $10,922.88 Prairie View city 119 $18,053.09 Prairie Village city 22295 $3,382,298.77 Pratt city 6496 $985,486.11 Prescott city 268 $40,657.37 Preston city 146 $22,149.16 Pretty Prairie city 649 $98,457.59 Princeton city 269 $40,809.08 Protection city 463 $70,240.16 Quenemo city 377 $57,193.39 Quinter city 1057 $160,353.88 Radium city 24 $3,640.96 Ramona city 177 $26,852.07 Randall city 62 $9,405.81 Randolph city 156 $23,666.23 Ransom city 260 $39,443.72 Rantoul city 186 $28,217.43 Raymond city 76 $11,529.70 Reading city 227 $34,437.40 Redfield city 143 $21,694.04 Republic city 107 $16,232.61 Reserve city 81 $12,288.24 Rexford city 225 $34,133.99 Richfield city 36 $5,461.44 Richmond city 456 $69,178.21 Riley city 952 $144,424.69 Robinson city 225 $34,133.99 Roeland Park city 6688 $1,014,613.78 Rolla city 356 $54,007.55 Rose Hill city 3968 $601,971.81 Roseland city 67 $10,164.34 Rossville city 1124 $170,518.22 Rozel city 140 $21,238.92 Rush Center city 157 $23,817.94 Russell city 4423 $670,998.32 Russell Springs city 24 $3,640.96 Sabetha city 2583 $391,858.16 St. Francis city 1292 $196,004.93 St. George city 998 $151,403.19 St. John city 1176 $178,406.97 St. Marys city 2658 $403,236.16 St. Paul city 597 $90,568.84 Salina city 46550 $7,061,942.49 Satanta city 1130 $171,428.46 Savonburg city 103 $15,625.78 Sawyer city 131 $19,873.57 Scammon city 444 $67,357.73 Scandia city 342 $51,883.66 Schoenchen city 205 $31,099.85 Scott City city 3748 $568,596.36 Scottsville city 23 $3,489.25 Scranton city 682 $103,463.91 Sedan city 998 $151,403.19 Sedgwick city 1658 $251,529.55 Selden city 211 $32,010.09 Seneca city 2075 $314,791.21 Severance city 90 $13,653.59 Severy city 231 $35,044.23 Seward city 62 $9,405.81 Sharon city 144 $21,845.75 Sharon Springs city 760 $115,297.02 Silver Lake city 1406 $213,299.49 Simpson city 79 $11,984.82 Smith Center city 1570 $238,179.37 Smolan city 204 $30,948.15 Soldier city 132 $20,025.27 Solomon city 1000 $151,706.61 South Haven city 346 $52,490.49 South Hutchinson city 2488 $377,446.03 Spearville city 784 $118,937.98 Speed city 34 $5,158.02 Spivey city 78 $11,833.12 Spring Hill city 7326 $1,111,402.59 Stafford city 949 $143,969.57 Stark city 67 $10,164.34 Sterling city 2209 $335,119.89 Stockton city 1257 $190,695.20 Strong City city 455 $69,026.51 Sublette city 1339 $203,135.14 Summerfield city 147 $22,300.87 Sun City city 48 $7,281.92 Susank city 31 $4,702.90 Sylvan Grove city 266 $40,353.96 Sylvia city 205 $31,099.85 Syracuse city 1706 $258,811.47 Tampa city 102 $15,474.07 Tescott city 291 $44,146.62 Thayer city 470 $71,302.10 The Highlands city 314 $47,635.87 Timken city 65 $9,860.93 Tipton city 193 $29,279.37 Tonganoxie city 5583 $846,977.98 Toronto city 263 $39,898.84 Towanda city 1454 $220,581.40 Troy city 960 $145,638.34 Turon city 371 $56,283.15 Tyro city 197 $29,886.20 Udall city 707 $107,256.57 Ulysses city 5604 $850,163.82 Uniontown city 264 $40,050.54 Utica city 141 $21,390.63 Valley Center city 7325 $1,111,250.89 Valley Falls city 1153 $174,917.72 Vermillion city 102 $15,474.07 Victoria city 1212 $183,868.41 Vining city 42 $6,371.68 Viola city 128 $19,418.45 Virgil city 63 $9,557.52 WaKeeney city 1764 $267,610.45 Wakefield city 920 $139,570.08 Waldo city 30 $4,551.20 Waldron city 10 $1,517.07 Wallace city 60 $9,102.40 Walnut city 227 $34,437.40 Walton city 233 $35,347.64 Wamego city 4732 $717,875.66 Washington city 1060 $160,809.00 Waterville city 636 $96,485.40 Wathena city 1294 $196,308.35 Waverly city 545 $82,680.10 Webber city 24 $3,640.96 Weir city 636 $96,485.40 Wellington city 7662 $1,162,376.01 Wellsville city 1781 $270,189.46 West Mineral city 171 $25,941.83 Westmoreland city 742 $112,566.30 Westphalia city 162 $24,576.47 Westwood city 1641 $248,950.54 Westwood Hills city 391 $59,317.28 Wetmore city 366 $55,524.62 Wheaton city 113 $17,142.85 White City city 581 $88,141.54 White Cloud city 168 $25,486.71 Whitewater city 721 $109,380.46 Whiting city 183 $27,762.31 Willard city 90 $13,536.00 Williamsburg city 391 $59,317.28 Willis city 38 $5,764.85 Willowbrook city 85 $12,895.06 Wilmore city 48 $7,281.92 Wilsey city 143 $21,694.04 Wilson city 724 $109,835.58 Winchester city 526 $79,797.67 Windom city 124 $18,811.62 Winfield city 11943 $1,811,831.99 Winona city 159 $24,121.35 Woodbine city 165 $25,031.59 Woodston city 129 $19,570.15 Yates Center city 1321 $200,404.43 Zenda city 78 $11,833.12 Zurich city 93 $14,108.71