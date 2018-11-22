Felony charges filed against two in Larned State Hospital patient attacks Video

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) - Felony charges were filed against two in patient attacks at Larned State Hospital.

The Pawnee County Attorney's Office said it occurred on October 22, 2018 at the Isaac Ray Building. The office said two patients sustained great bodily harm and were transported to outside medical facilities. One patient received life-threatening injuries due to severe head trauma.

Anthony Ruiz-Hernandez, 22 of Topeka, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

Andres Gustavo Barrientos, 24 of Leavenworth, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

The names of the victim haven't been released.