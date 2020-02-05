Female wrestlers compete in first-ever Greater Wichita Area League championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas girls are making history competing in the first-ever female wrestling championship in Wichita. For one freshman, the sport is opening up doors that just a year ago would have been shut.

Greg Murray sits on the first row of bleachers in the gym at Wichita Heights High School cheering on his daughter Marissa like he always does.

“Circle to it,” yells Greg Murray.

But tonight’s meet is special. It’s the first time his daughter and other girl wrestlers can compete in the Greater Wichita Area League girls wrestling championship meet.

“It’s just really exciting to see all the girls get to participate and not have to wrestle against boys but wrestle against their peers,” said Greg.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for girls wrestling and everybody here today,” said Marissa.

Because girls wrestling is now a sanctioned sport, South High freshman Marissa Murray decided to return to the mat after a five-year absence.

“At that time girls’ wrestling wasn’t even on the horizon in high school. There was no talk of making it an official sport. We talked as a family that maybe the focus is just to play basketball and do the other sports,” said Greg. “I’m really proud that we can say you can do whatever you want and you’re only competing in fair competitions.”

Greg believes this will open doors for Marissa and other high school girls to compete at the next level.

“The reality is she could very easily have her college paid for by wrestling she’s very committed to it,” said Greg.

“Now we have a foundation where we can start building these girls and the sport of wrestling at a younger age,” said Michael Church, Wichita Heights Athletic Director.

