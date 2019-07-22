Female wrestling comes to Liberal High School

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – Female wrestling in high schools is rapidly growing after being approved by KSHSAA, and in southwest Kansas, high schools like Liberal are looking to implement it into their school.

Monday, the Liberal athletic director and wrestling coach presented the proposal to add the girls wrestling to the list of high school activities.

“Girls wrestling will take in effect this year,” said athletic director from Liberal High School, Nathan Smith.

Smith said about 15 girls are expressing an interest in joining a new girls wrestling team.

“We’ll probably look at numbers a little bit bigger than that once we get to the season, and they get excited about the support,” he said.

He said they will compete in several girls wrestling events, including the all-girl regional tournament that KSHSAA officials said will take place in February.

“For the first time in history, the KSHSAA will sponsor a girls only post season wrestling tournament,” said KSHSAA assistant executive director, Mark Lentz.

Lentz said he has seen the program grow from 112 to 376 girls in the past year and that they already have 60 schools with one or more female wrestlers.

Both Lentz and Smith said that they both are excited to see the program grow.

“We look forward to having a strong season this year,” said Smith.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for the female athletes,” said Luntz

