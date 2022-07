WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The fentanyl crisis in Wichita will be the focus of a town hall meeting next week.

The meeting will be held Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at Beggs Hall at the Rhatigan Student Center, WSU Campus, 1845 Fairmount Street.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Speakers will be from the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, DEA, Comcare, Wichita Police Department, Substance Abuse Center of Kansas (SACK), and USD 259.