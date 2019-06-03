Festival-goers react to cancellation of water events at Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Many people have been enjoying the first few days of Riverfest, but things are a little different for some after water events were cancelled because of dangerous waters in the Arkansas River.

Wichita city officials closed the river on May 30 due to high flow rates and increased debris.

Some of those events include kayaking, paddle boats, boat racing and more.

“Looking at the river, the river is really up,” said David Valentine, Riverfest attendee. “It’s really something to see.”

Not only is the Arkansas River higher than normal, but officials said trash, debris and even dangerous wildlife have been brought into the river because of recent flooding.

“It kind of eliminated some events that we had seen before,” said Gerald Torgerson, Riverfest attendee. “The jet ski racing was kind of neat to watch and of course the paddle boats and stuff.”

Many festival-goers said it’s been different not having the water events.

Chris Morris and his dog Sunny are enjoying Riverfest, but said a big piece of tradition is missing.

Morris has been going to Riverfest for decades.

“That was the major part of why we used to come here,” said Morris. “Everybody who made their boats and all that and it was fun to watch them sink. That was part of it. It was just fun to see who won and to see who lost. Now that it’s gone, I think it’s sad.”

Others are enjoying everything else the festival has to offer; food, activities, music, displays, games and more.

“I don’t really watch the water stuff so much,” said Valentine. “Mostly, I come down to see the crafts and things and go check out the museum.”

“It’s definitely a bummer,” said Brandon Brungardt, Riverfest attendee. “It’s called Riverfest, right? So, it’s frustrating that the river is not available, but we want everybody to be safe.”

Many people will now enjoy the festival and what is has to offer, but will also be looking forward to next year and the return of the water events.

“You’ll have to take what mother nature gives you,” said one festival go-er. “It’s part of a river festival.”

City officials said they are working closely with Riverfest organizers to monitor the conditions of the river and will update the public if it does become safe for water activities.

For more information about Riverfest, click here.