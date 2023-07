WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first-ever Frida Fest took place in Old Town on Saturday.

The event honors the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, known for her self-portraits and nature-inspired pieces.

“We just want to share our community,” Lydia Vitolas-Leake, on the board of directors for Frida Fest, said. “We want to share the art and diversity that we have here in Wichita.”

One highlight of the event was a live painting of the event.