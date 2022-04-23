WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are you looking for some weekend plans? Particularly if you love music, clothes, or shoes. Well, this weekend two popular events will be hosted by Festive ICT. The events were created to not only give Wichitans the opportunity to get out with their families, but also enjoy some old-school, vintage traditions.

The first event is called “I got sole,” and it’s an opportunity for shoe enthusiasts to shop and look around at old and new school shoes. Residents can also look at hats, shirts, and other clothing items. This will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Chicken and Pickle.

“It’s been embraced year after year after year. So, we keep doing it for the love of it but also for all the sneakerheads and streetwear lovers here in Wichita,” Nnanna Okpara, Festive ICT owner, said.

‘I got sole’ will celebrate their 10-year tradition this Saturday, April 23. The second event on Sunday, April 24. It’s called ‘Shop and Grub‘, here people will be able to enjoy the day out in the open at Nafzger Park while shopping, eating,and listening to local DJs. The event starts at 11 a.m. and will go on until 4 p.m.

“By adding the DJ, it kind of brings the vibe up gives the event a little bit more energy makes it more like a day party slash market so now you actually come for the market, and you actually want to stay at the market,” Okpara said.

For more information on Festive ICT you can check out their Facebook page.



