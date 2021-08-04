Fewer restrictions at high school fall activities this season?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–As COVID cases continue to surge, some are asking what the delta variant could mean for athletes and fans.

If you’re a football fan and want to catch some high school action this season, you may be able to do it without restriction. Right now, several schools are planning to return outdoor fall sports back to normal.

From football and golf to soccer and volleyball, the fall activities are kicking off.

KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick said it’s up to each school district to decide its own guidelines.

“Everybody has an opinion on this and our schools have told us that they would prefer this year to have that local control,” said Faflick.

Faflick said the association only has recommendations to wear masks while indoors, but schools are encouraged to follow county health guidelines.

Salina South High School Athletic Director, Ken Stonebraker, said outdoor events will look normal, with no limitations. Stonebraker said indoors, there will be masks required.

“Those sports that we have that are inside, which in the fall are primarily volleyball, we will ask our patrons to mask when they come to those games,” said Stonebraker. “We’re planning to go back as normal as we possibly can.”

Derby Public Schools said,

“At this time, masks are optional at Derby Public Schools. There are no spectator restrictions either at this time, per KSHSAA.”

Valley center schools said “Masks are optional, however, encouraged while indoors and social distancing cannot be maintained and the district highly encourages students and staff who have not been vaccinated, to wear masks. We do not anticipate capacity limits or any restrictions for sports that are different from our classrooms.”

KSN reached out to Wichita and Hutchinson Public Schools, both have not yet made a final decision on how they will move forward with fall sports.

Faflick said with the vaccine and more testing options make him feel more comfortable about this fall season. “Those are good things to have as resources that are more abundant now and available now that were not available a year ago at this time,” said Faflick.