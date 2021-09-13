Fort Hays State University launches new virtual recruiting tool ahead of regional tuition program

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University has unveiled a new virtual tour for future students, online students, and alumni to view the campus from anywhere.

The new campus tour uses dynamic videos and location hot spots at more than 45 key campus facilities and event spaces to get an insider’s perspective on the Fort Hays State experience.

Videos feature students, faculty, and senior leaders and share the innovation, determination, and ethic of care that distinguish FHSU.

“We knew that as we begin to expand our recruitment efforts into areas of the country that likely don’t know Fort Hays State University that well, we would need a way to showcase living and learning at FHSU in a way that would create a heightened interest in visiting campus,” said Dr. Dennis King, associate vice president for enrollment management.

The virtual tour coincides with a new regional tuition program that will offer undergraduate and graduate students from Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming the same tuition and fees as Kansas students starting in fall 2022.

To explore Fort Hays State’s campus via the new virtual tour, click here.