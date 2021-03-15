FHSU plans in-person and virtual ceremonies for spring 2021 commencement

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Fort Hays State University announced the plan for spring 2021 commencement ceremonies in two different formats – in-person and virtual.

Four in-person commencement celebrations will be held in Gross Memorial Coliseum, and they will be live-streamed and recorded for later viewing. Two virtual commencement programs will also be live-streamed and recorded.

The ceremonies are scheduled as follows (all times are CDT):

Friday, May 14, 2021

In-person

College of Education – 8 a.m.

Robbins College of Business and Entrepreneurship and the Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics – 11 a.m.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

In-person

College of Health and Behavioral Sciences – 8 a.m.

College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences – 11 a.m.

Virtual

Doctoral, Ed.S., and masters graduates (all colleges) – 2 p.m.

Undergraduate candidates (all colleges) – 4 p.m.

For those who plan to participate in person, several things will be different from previous commencement celebrations on campus. Social distancing will be maintained in the coliseum, and all in attendance will be expected to wear a face covering. Also, to maintain social distancing, there will be a six-person limit to the number of family members and guests who may attend.

The health and safety of students, employees, and guests remains the number one priority for university planners. In an email message today to the campus community, FHSU President Mason said, “I urge each person to make the best possible health and safety decision for themselves as to whether one should participate in the virtual commencement, in-person commencement, or both.”

Please visit www.fhsu.edu/commencement for additional information regarding the format of these ceremonies, including the number of guests permitted per graduate, important deadlines, and health and safety protocols.