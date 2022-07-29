HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Support in many different forms is continuing to pour in for Nickerson basketball star Ava Jones and her family. In early July, while standing on the sidewalk in Louisville, Kentucky, they were hit by a car, sending Ava, her mom Amy, her little brother, and dad, Trey, to the hospital. Her dad later passed away.

The news came as a shock to many. It hit close to home for one Hutchinson teacher and coach.

“Immediately, my heart just felt so bad,” said Clayton Evans. “It brought me back to my injury and what my family went through, and in my head, I’m thinking, ‘how can we help this family out?'”

Nearly a year ago, to the date before the Jones family accident, Evans got in a golf cart accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“I had to have some lifesaving surgeries shortly after that, and then shortly after that, I was flown to Colorado to rehab for 100 days,” he explained.

During that time, many fundraisers happened to support Evans’ family, including a field night organized by two Hutch students, Dalton Estes and Liliana Wilson.

“I told them I want to do a field night for a fundraiser, and they’re like, ‘Let’s do it,’ and we tackled it,” said Dalton Estes.

This year the students, with the help of Evans, decided to run the field night back. This time to benefit the Jones family.

“Food trucks, the radio station will be there with music, and just lots of yard games out, nine-square cornhole tournament, and just overall a great night,” Estes said.

The field night will also have a raffle. All proceeds from gate fees and the raffle will go to the Jones family.

“I think it’s awesome that we’re able to come together as a community and raise money for the good, to show people that they are loved, and people care for them, no matter if they if we know them personally or not,” Wilson said.

The field night is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Don Michael Field in Hutchinson.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating, you can reach Evans at (620) 474-2723.