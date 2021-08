CHAPMAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting delays on I-70 near milepost 284 in Dickinson County due to a fatal crash.

A photo tweeted by Trooper Ben Gardner shows a fully engulfed vehicle on the side of the road.

The Critical Highway Accident Response Team (CHART) is responding to conduct an investigation.

If you witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to the crash, the KHP would like you to contact them.

As always, if you witnessed the moments leading up to THIS or any crash, please contact the KHP. https://t.co/49RMxMzepm — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) August 12, 2021