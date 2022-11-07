WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fiery crash in west Wichita has closed part of Kellogg Monday night.

W. Kellogg Ave is closed westbound between Interstate 235 and Meridian.

Wichita Police tweeted that westbound Kellogg will be shut down for several hours as crews work to clean up diesel fuel off the ground.

Eastbound Kellog was closed but has since reopened, according to the Wichita Police Department.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, around 6:45 p.m., juvenile driving an SUV entered Kellogg headed the wrong way. As a result, their SUV was hit by a semitrailer. The crash caused the semitrailer to catch fire.

Witness Nick Macgruder says he is no stranger to crashes on this part of Kellogg. He said his son initially thought the crash was an earthquake because of how powerful the impact was.

“I was in my house watching TV with my son, and a big like, boom, my house vibrated, and, so I looked out my screen door, and all I saw was whitest-grey smoke, and by the time I got outside, it went from white smoke to black smoke,” Macgruder said.

Two people were involved in the crash but had non-life-threatening injuries, according to Wichita police.

