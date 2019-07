WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A driver died in south Wichita early Friday morning after his truck hit a tree and burst into flames near I-35.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Jose Elco Vasquez left the roadway near the 2300 block of East Hydraulic, drove through a fence and struck a tree before striking another. The truck burst into flames.

A 9-year-old girl was also inside but suffered only minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation at this time.