Fiery Graham County car accident sends one man to the hospital

GRAHAM COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a Facebook post by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, Graham County First Response crews were dispatched to a rollover crash south of St. Peter on the Graham and Trego County line Wednesday just before 7 a.m.

The Graham County First Response crews arrived to find the vehicle upside-down and fully engulfed by fire. Both male occupants were able to escape the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the Trego Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney. The passenger was assessed and released from the scene, according to GCSO.

