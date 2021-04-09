Fight Night in Salina

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friday night lights, inside the ropes. Martial arts fans in Kansas got to watch world class Muay Thai matches at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina, Kansas.

Scott Kent is the president of the world’s largest Muay Thai promotion. When the pandemic hit, he had to stop doing his shows in Las Vegas.

“The venues are still closed. They are starting to open up the showrooms and casinos now but it’s going to be process,” said Kent.

Since screaming fans and shows are allowed in Kansas, Kent found a new home here. He has scheduled three fights in different cities across the state.

“We’re going to have a limited amount of fans, it’s a commision that’s easy to work with,

the people have been amazing” Kent remarked.

According to Nathan Corbett, a former eleven-time Muay Thai World Champion who attended the fight tonight, the fans bring life to each fight.

“It’s all about energy, you know. When the fights are on and there’s no crowd, it just takes away the whole spirit and energy of what the sport is about. It’s about entertainment and having some crowd again is fantastic,” said Corbett.

Fighter Alexandra Florez has lived in Kansas the last 5 years. She has been waiting to step back in the ring on her home turf.

“It makes me want to work that much harder not to let them down. You know, win or lose you just want to put on a show and make sure they’re not bored,” commented Florez.

The next time fighters will step into the ring will be in Topeka next month.