WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Nearly one in every three kids between kindergarten and third grade are not reading at their grade level in Kansas.

Fight-4-Literacy hopes to improve those numbers. The annual movement is meant to help increase the number of students who find reading interesting, especially within the minority community.

The goal is to raise more than $30,000 for books for the kids in Wichita Public Schools.



Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of the Plains Abel Frederic said his organization wants to make sure each student has at least two new books by the end of February.

“Having a book in your hand with a character that looks like you validates you, right? And it validates your existence so that is another avenue we want to come at,” said Frederic.

He believes the more students see characters that look like them in their books the more students will be drawn to reading.

If you wish to donate a book or money to help purchase books, you can visit the United Way of the Plains website for more information.