Fighting COVID-19 one bottle at a time

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – After COVID-19 led to a shortage in hand sanitizer, Boot Hill Distillery began making the product themselves.

From truckers to welders to kids at the county fair, the hand sanitizer has made its way into the hands of thousands.

New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas are all states that have benefitted from the Kansas business.

Boot Hill Distillery is now shipping 12 and 42-count cases along with five-gallon bulk cases to organizations in need.

The sanitizer is made following an FDA and WHO recipe that contains ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin, and water, together proven to reduce bacteria.

The distillery says they will continue to help those in need and will produce hand sanitizer at least through the end of the year

“We were able to help. We wanted to help. I mean it was a, it was a calling I guess that we, we felt that it was something very important for us as a business that we could, we could make an impact on our community, and we needed to do it, I guess,” said Hayes Kelman, Boothill Distillery CEO.

The hand sanitizer is being given to first responders, hospitals, nursing homes, and more.

Here in southwest Kansas, local companies are saying thank you.

MJE is an agricultural construction company with nearly 175 employees. Access to soap and water can be slim to none on construction sites.

They turned to Boot Hill Distillery hand sanitizer to provide safety for their employees.

“We’re spread out across about a 500-mile radius, and we wanted to make sure every employee had access to hand sanitizer at any time,” said Megan Elsey, MJE Director of Public Relations.

Steve Hilker Trucking is a company that delivers cattle to large facilities such as National Beef and Cargill.

Their employees travel across the midwest and are at a heightened risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

They put hand sanitizer in every truck.

“We were able to get small bottles, get them in the truck, get them with the guys, and talk to them about you know, how to stay safe out there,” said Alleah Heise, President of Steve Hilker Trucking.

Both essential companies say they are grateful for the distillery.

“It’s turned into a really important piece of giving our team the tools they needed to stay safe,” said Heise.

And that it has helped keep their businesses going.

“It’s given people peace of mind to know, they’ve got a little more protection out there,” said Elsey.

As of now, the distillery has produced nearly 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and helping keep the operation going are companies like Victory Electric, ConantBuilds.com, Dodge City/Ford County Economic Development Corporation, Kansas Corn, Western Plains Medical Complex, Conestoga Energy that provided ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, and funding.

