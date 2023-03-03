GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The final tri-county adapted basketball games of the year were held on Friday.

Teams met in Haysville and Goddard. In Goddard, Eisenhower High School faced Wichita Chisholm High School in what is called “adapted basketball.”

“Adapted Basketball is an opportunity for students with mixed abilities to represent their school in competitions. This is an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their skills and raise awareness that students with disabilities can perform and excel. Being able to bring our school communities together, helps us build an inclusive environment for all students,” says Coach and Adaptive PE Teacher for Goddard, Brian Watkins.

Watkins says the games this season have been very successful. The games have started to bring crowds of students from Eisenhower, cheering on their classmates.

“When we got it going, the very first game, the turnout, kids trying to skip class to come watch. It was just crazy. It was really fun to see we didn’t try to put it out in the Twitterverse to get a bunch of kids there, and it was just word of mouth. From the first semester, they knew it was coming,” said Watkins.

“I could be having the worst day ever, and I come and watch these games, and it puts a smile on your face. The kids love it. It’s awesome,” says Nina Grace, whose daughter is on the team. “We never really thought she’d do anything like this, she has had multiple back surgeries and stuff like that, and this has been a great opportunity for her to just come out and be herself and run up and down this court and have no worries in the world.”

“Everyone is learning and overcoming misconceptions and barriers around special education. This gives just another opportunity to start conversations among peers about how individual disabilities are different, and help build positive relationships,” says Coach Walker. “We hope to give our students, who may not be able to compete in traditional sports and activities, the social skills, pride, and confidence in their own abilities to achieve lifelong success.”