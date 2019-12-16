Final Holiday Millionaire Raffle early bird winning number announced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – One Kansan is $50,000 richer after winning in the final drawing held on Sunday, Dec. 15.
The winning ticket was ticket number 004711. The winning ticket was sold in northeast Kansas.
If you weren’t the winner in last night’s drawing, there are still plenty of chances left to win big in the Holiday Millionaire Raffle Grand Finale event on January 2, 2020!
In the finale, the lottery will draw the winning number for the $1,000,000 grand prize and more than 6,800 other prizes, including one $100,000 winner, three $50,000 winners, five $25,000 winners, and more.
Here are the prizes and the number of winners to be drawn in the Grand Prize drawing:
|Prize Amount
|Number of Winners
|$1,000,000
|1
|$100,000
|1
|$50,000
|3
|$25,000
|5
|$5,000
|15
|$1,000
|25
|$100
|800
|$50
|6,000
